2022 TVS iQube Official TVC – All New Features Detailed

TVS is offering a total of ten colour options across all three variants of the new 2022 iQube electric scooter

TVS has updated iQube for 2022 which comes with plenty of updates involving its powertrain specs and features on offer. Latest iteration of the e-scooter from TVS will be offered in three variants including iQube, iQube S and iQube ST.

Prices for the updated electric scooter now start at Rs 98,564 and go up to Rs 1,08,690 (both prices on-road, Delhi) for iQube and iQube S variants respectively. Price for the top-spec iQube ST trim hasn’t been announced yet. Above prices are inclusive of FAME-II and state subsidy. Ex-Sh prices start from 1.62 lakh for iQube and Rs 1.7 lakh for the iQube S. Bookings for all three variants have commenced on the company’s official website at a token amount of Rs 999.

2022 TVS iQube TVC

The updated iQube has started reaching TVS dealerships across the country. Earlier at its launch, TVS revealed that the company has expanded the availability of iQube from 32 cities previously to a total of 85 cities in India. Deliveries of the new iQube are expected to commence soon.

All three variants of the new TVS iQube come with a wide range of standard features including a fully digital instrument console with a revamped user interface. The updated instrument cluster comes embedded with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and TVS SmartXonnect function offering plenty of connected telematics like Geo Fencing, Live location status and other ride related data. Take a look at the official TVC of the new iQube electric scooter below.

The base variant of iQube comes with a 5-inch display whereas higher-spec S and ST variants boast a 7-inch display. Other notable tech on offer include infinity theme personalisation, voice assist with Alexa integration, intuitive music player control and OTA updates. Apart from various connectivity options, TVS is offering creature comforts like LED lighting, regenerative braking, a flip keyfob with a torch, park assist, reverse assist, hazard lamps, service reminders and more.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to its powertrain specs, entire range of the updated electric scooter is powered by a 3kW BLDC hub-mounted motor that kicks out a peak output of 4.4kW (6 bhp) and 140 Nm of torque. However, iQube and iQube S derive their energy from a smaller 3.04kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of 100km on a single charge.

Whereas the top-spec iQube ST features a larger 4.56kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of 140km on a single charge. TVS says these are real world range figures. All battery options come with IP678 water resistance. TVS is offering a total of three variants of off-board charging options with the new iQube including 650W, 950W and 1.5kW. The first two options are available as standard across the range while the 1.5kW option is only reserved for the top-spec variant.

Further, iQube and iQube S claim a top speed of 78kmph while the fully-loaded iQube ST can clock a top speed of 82kmph. Interestingly, iQube ST also comes with a larger boot capacity of 32 litres instead of 17 litres of boot space available in the other two variants.