2022 TVS iQube Vs Chetak Vs Ather Vs Ola – Specs, Price Comparison

TVS launched the updated iQube in three variants and prices starting at Rs 98,564

TVS has launched a heavily updated iteration of its sole electric two-wheeler offering iQube this week. The latest update makes it a more worthy rival to other electric scooters in the market like Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450 and Ola S1. Let us check out how the new iQube stacks up against the competition in terms of specs and price.

2022 TVS iQube Vs Chetak Vs Ather Vs Ola – Powertrains

Starting with powertrain, the updated TVS iQube gets the same motor specs as its previous iteration. The wheels are driven by the same hub-mounted 3kW BLDC with a peak output of 4.4kW (6 bhp). However, it now benefits from larger battery packs.

While the outgoing model featured a 2.2kWh battery, the new iQube and iQube S get a 3.04kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the top-spec ST variant gets an even larger 4.56kWh battery. This has resulted in iQube ST having the best claimed range of 140km on a single charge in this comparison. iQube ST is also the only scooter in this comparo to receive an optional 1.5kW fast charger.

Among the four scooters mentioned in this comparison, Chetak offers the least amount of torque. It also offers the least range in this category even though its battery size is not the smallest among its rivals. Its peak motor output is also the least in this segment at 4.1kW. Ather gets the second most powerful motor in this segment with a peak output of 5.4kW.

Although it offers the smallest battery in this segment, it offers a decent range of 100km. Ola S1 is the clear leader in this space in terms of power output as well as range. It offers the most powerful motor and the largest battery pack. Unsurprisingly, it also boasts of the highest top speed of 90kmph and the longest single-charge range of 121km.

Dimensions & Hardware Specs

In terms of dimensions, Ola S1 Is clearly the largest scooter in this category as it beats others with respect to wheelbase, seat height and ground clearance. It also offers the maximum under-seat storage capacity of 36 litres. That said, Bajaj hasn’t revealed specific details of dimensions for Chetak yet. The top-spec ST variant of iQube is the heaviest scooter in this lot at 128 kilos.

As far as hardware is concerned, Ather and Ola have the advantage in the braking department, since both models are offered with disc brakes on front and rear wheels. On the other hand, TVS and Bajaj offer a front disc and rear drum brake setup in their respective scooters.

Price Comparison

Coming to pricing, TVS has announced prices for the base and S variant of iQube as of now which are priced at Rs 98,564 and Rs 1.08 lakh (both prices on-road, Delhi) respectively. Ex-sh prices of new TVS iQube without subsidies stand at Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh respective. Although prices will differ from state to state depending on subsidy on offer.

The top-spec Premium variant of Chetak is currently the priciest at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather is priced from Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-sh) for the 450 Plus and Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-sh) for the 450X. Ola S1 Pro prices got recently increased, and is now priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-sh).