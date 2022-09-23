2022 TVS Jupiter Classic Launch Price Rs 86k – New Features

TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition marks sales milestone of 50 lakh units

Jupiter is the best selling scooter from TVS. It is offered with 110cc as well as 125cc engine option. Now, TVS has updated their Jupiter Classic 110cc to celebrate the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone. It comes in with added features and special colour schemes.

2022 TVS Jupiter Classic

New TVS Jupiter Classic scooter is positioned above the entire existing range of Jupiter scooters. It gets two new colours of Regal Purple and Mystic Grey. It sports premium black elements seen across its mirror, fenders and visor while it also sports a 3D black premium logo.

2022 Jupiter Classic gets handlebar ends, diamond cut alloy wheels, premium seating with leatherette upholstery and back rest along with a new speedometer dial and USB charger. As a part of the company’s ‘Zyada ka Fayda’ philosophy, the Jupiter Classic gets added safety equipment with disc brakes, engine kill switch and an all in one locking system.

New Jupiter Classic is powered by an 110cc single-cylinder engine that offers 7.8 hp at 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm torque at 5500 rpm. The engine is capable of superior acceleration, commands best in class fuel efficiency and offers a comfortable ride both for the rider and pillion rider.

It comes in with TVS patented Econometer that offers both Eco Mode and Power Mode delivering best in class fuel efficiency. Braking is via disc brakes at the front and rear along with suspension via telescopic fork in the front and gas charged shock absorbers at the rear with 3 step adjustment.

The new Jupiter Classic competes with the likes of the Honda Activa Premium scooter which was also recently introduced into the Indian market last month. TVS Jupiter scooter also competes with the Hero Pleasure Plus and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

TVS Jupiter Price Hike

TVS Motor has also introduced a price hike across its Jupiter lineup. This price hike is by 1.40 percent to 8.26 percent depending on variant. The base Jupiter SMW which was earlier priced at Rs 68,571 is now higher by Rs 1,000 or 1.46 percent to Rs 69,571. Jupiter STD is now priced at Rs 72,517 following a Rs 1,000 price hike while Jupiter ZX is at Rs 76,844 as compared to earlier pricing of Rs 75,546.

There is also the Jupiter ZX Disc priced at Rs 80,646 and Jupiter SmartXonnect at Rs 83,646 while the Classic is at Rs 85,866. TVS Jupiter 125 Drum, Alloy and Disc are priced at Rs 81,725, Rs 83,825 and Rs 88,075 respectively following the price hike.