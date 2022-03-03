2022 VW Polo Scores 5 Star Crash Test Safety Rating – EURO NCAP

2022 Volkswagen Polo in Europe scored 94 percent in overall adult protection in Euro NCAP crash tests

Volkswagen Polo is not just a popular hatchback in India but in overseas markets as well. The car is known for its compact dimensions yet sporty characteristics and is definitely one of the most affordable driver’s cars. While in India, Polo is nearing the end of its run, the sporty hatch continues to perform strongly in foreign countries.

In fact, the India-spec Polo hasn’t received any significant upgrades ever since it was first launched in the country about twelve years ago. Whereas, its international cousin has received multiple updates during this period. Polo in India is based on the previous generation model which received a noteworthy 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP back in 2014.

VW Polo: 5-Star Safety Rating At Euro NCAP

The new-gen Polo available for sale across Europe has surpassed its predecessor and scored an impressive 5-star safety rating at Euro NCAP. The supermini scored 35.9 points out of 38 in adult occupancy protection which translates to 94 percent. On the other hand, child occupant protection in the sporty hatch stood at 80 percent since a total of 39.5 points were scored out of 49 in this category.

Getting into details, Polo scored 14.1 points out of 16 in the frontal impact test. It scored a full 16 points in the lateral impact test and 3.7 points out of 4 in the rear impact test. The overall protection for adults ranged generally between good and adequate.

Polo secured 19.5 points out of 24 in the crash test performance based on six- and ten-year-old children which involved a frontal impact as well as side-impact crash tests. The compact hatch scored 8 points out of 13 as far as safety equipment is concerned.

The overall safety for vulnerable road users was rated adequate at 70 percent after Polo scored 38 out of 54 points which involved pedestrians as well as cyclists. As far as safety assist is concerned, the premium hatch scored 70 percent of the points. This category was further divided into subsections like Occupant Status Monitoring and Lane Support which received a Good rating whereas AEB car-to-car received an Adequate rating.

Specs & Other Details

The entry-level model from VW gets only a Marginal safety rating when it comes to speed assistance. The base variant of Polo featuring the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol model was used for this test. In India, this unit is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic and pumps out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque.

The rating is applicable to all other variants featuring other powertrain options including the 1.0-litre MPI NA petrol unit, 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol unit and 1.0-litre natural gas unit. It was recently confirmed that the new-gen Polo will not be arriving on Indian shores after the current model gets discontinued in the next few months. Volkswagen will focus on developing new models based on the MQB A0 IN architecture specifically.