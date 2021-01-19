2022 Volkswagen Polo New Gen For India – Based on MQB A0 IN Platform From Kushaq?

Like the new-gen Vento, the new Polo is likely to be based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture

Volkswagen has big plans for the Indian market with India 2.0 project. Although SUVs like Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq have taken centre stage, the German carmaker realises that the hatchback segment also holds quite a lot of significance in India.

Even though it is a decade old model, VW sells about 1,500 units of Polo on an average per month which is a testament to its popularity. Now, a report claims that VW is planning to introduce a new generation model of the sporty hatch in India. This might bring huge smiles to all Polo fans in India who have been demanding an upgrade for a very long time.

Important Updates on new Polo

Polo’s successor will be based on the new MQB A0 IN platform which holds the key to most of the products under Volkswagen Skoda Group in India as part of the India 2.0 project. To make things clear, this new Polo will be a different model than the one on sale globally.

Recently, a facelifted prototype of the global-spec Polo was seen testing on roads. The current-gen Polo has been on sale globally since 2017 and makers have decided to give a mid-life update. What is sale on India currently, is the previous gen Polo.

Coming back to the India-spec model, the new Polo will be significantly different from the current model in terms of its design and is expected to be a more premium affair than its predecessor. This will also be reflected in its pricing as its top-end trim is expected to touch well above Rs 11 lakh, as is the case with the new Hyundai i20. It will also feature new technologies in its equipment and a more plush cabin.

Updated Powertrain Options

The upcoming new-gen Polo is expected to offer multiple engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol unit which kicks out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque is expected to be carried forward. Other than this, the German brand could also offer a much more spirited 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol delivering 131PS / 200Nm – to take on the Hyundai i20 Turbo.

The new powertrain setup could also be benefited from the addition of a mild-hybrid system which comprises a 48V Li-ion battery that has a belt-driven starter-alternator. Although, whether or not this setup will be included in the India-spec model is yet to be seen. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic as in the current models.

Expected Launch

Volkswagen might contemplate launching the latest iteration of its sporty hatchback in 2022 with a possible debut at the AutoExpo next year. More details regarding this are expected to be revealed by the German automaker in the coming months.

Source