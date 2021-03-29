2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Facelift Leaks Ahead Of Debut

The facelifted Tiguan AllSpace will come with updated cosmetics along with a few additional features in line with its 5-seater sibling

A few days earlier, Volkswagen confirmed that its mid-size crossover Tiguan would make a return to India later this year. The SUV will be in line with the facelift that made its international debut last year and was spotted testing in the country roads earlier this year. Now, reports suggest that its bigger 7-seater sibling would also be updated for the year 2022.

Images of the 2022 Tiguan AllSpace facelift have been leaked on the internet. These new images from China suggest that a mid-life makeover of the 7-seater SUV is in the making. Interestingly, changes to its exterior styling are in line with the facelifted Tiguan currently on sale in Europe.

Updated Exterior Styling

For starters, it gets a mildly refreshed front face with swept-back headlamps that look sleeker. The aggressive bumper has also been revised slightly with new gloss black and chrome treatment around its lower air intakes. However, the fog lamp housings were missing from the bumper.

Along its side profile, it also gets subtle character lines which are complemented by a new set of alloy wheels thus enhancing the look of a premium SUV. moving towards the rear, it gets redesigned taillamps and bumper along with TIGUAN lettering across its tailgate.

As seen in the images, there are two variants of Tiguan AllSpace on display. One could be the standard trim while the other could be the top-spec R trim. The R variant comes with sportier exterior styling body-coloured bumpers with sporty embellishments and larger alloy wheels. Additionally, it also receives twin faux exhausts laced in chrome. In our opinion, only the standard trim is expected to make it to India.

Expected Features & Powertrain

Like its facelifted 5-seater sibling, the bigger Tiguan is also expected to sport an updated interior layout, although clear images of its cabin have not been revealed. It is expected to boast of new features such as a new steering wheel, touch-based climate controls and a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, all of which are present in the facelifted 5-seater crossover.

There will be no changes in its powertrain department. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol motor which kicks out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This unit is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Currently, Volkswagen imports the pre-facelift Tiguan AllSpace as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) product. The first batch of the full-size SUV was sold out by the end of 2020 while the German automaker has confirmed that its second batch is likely to go on sale shortly. The second batch of Tiguan AllSpace will be offered at a price of Rs 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while the facelifted model is expected to reach Indian shores next year and is expected to demand a slight premium over its predecessor.

