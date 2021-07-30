2022 Volkswagen Vento Replacement Sedan Dashboard Spied

Currently, Volkswagen Vento is retailed at a price range between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in India

Volkswagen has been testing Virtus on the outskirts of Mumbai which is the brand’s smallest sedan in international markets. The new sedan has been on sale in global markets for one and a half years. The test mule spotted in India was a left-hand drive model which suggests that it is a fully imported prototype probably from a South American market.

Vento is almost a decade old model and hasn’t received any major upgrades throughout its tenure in India. Volkswagen is now planning to introduce an all-new mid-size sedan replacing Vento under the carmaker’s India 2.0 programme. Virtus prototype spotted recently might not be that model after all and might have been used only as a component testing mule.

Larger in dimensions

Even though it is the smallest sedan in the brand’s international portfolio, Virtus is significantly larger than the current Vento. In terms of dimensions, it is 4,480mm long, 1,751mm wide and 1,468mm tall. This makes it around 90mm longer and 52mm wider than Vento.

In addition, it sits on a wheelbase of 2,650mm which is 97mm longer than the India-spec Vento. The luggage carrying capacity is also greater by 27 litres at 521 litres. The Vento-replacement is also expected to be measured around the same figures and larger than its predecessor.

Virtus is underpinned by the new global-spec MQB A0 platform that also underpins Volkswagen T-Cross SUV in developing markets. Vento’s India-based replacement will be built on the localised version of this same platform called MQB A0 IN architecture as like all the models from VW and Skoda under the India 2.0 project.

Expected Design & Features

Design-wise, the upcoming sedan is expected to borrow certain design cues from Virtus and Passat such as a signature VW front grille, a sloping roofline, slimmer headlamps with integrated DRLs and LED tail-lamps. In terms of equipment, it is expected to offer features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

In addition, the sedan will also come equipped with features such as auto climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, leather seats and auto-dimming rearview mirrors. The latest spy shots were clicked in Manali by Team-BHP member 250cc.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain, it is expected to be offered with 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit which makes 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque in the current Vento, Polo and Skoda Rapid. Transmission options would include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol unit could also be offered as an option.

The new mid-size sedan will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris upon its launch in India. It is expected to make its debut in India sometime in 2022.

