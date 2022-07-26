2022 Volvo XC40 Electric SUV India Launch Price Rs 55.9 L – 418 Kms Range

Volvo India announced the launch of their much awaited XC40 electric SUV – It is priced from Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-sh

Most premium OEMs have revealed their plans to go all-electric around the end of this decade. Swedish luxury car maker, Volvo too has aggressive plans to incorporate electric powertrains in its portfolio. For International markets, it had revealed the XC40 Recharge, which was its first pure electric SUV.

Priced from Rs 55.90 lakh ex-sh, the new Volvo XC40 Electric was launched on metaverse which the company named as ‘VolvoVerse’. Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car’s long term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer. We are happy that the wait is over for our loyal consumers who have long wanted an EV with the hallmark quality and safety that Volvo is globally known for.”

2022 Volvo XC40 Electric SUV – Key Highlights

Now, moving on to details of the product, visually, XC40 Recharge clearly looks like a cousin of the standard XC40. Like most electric cars, it gets a closed-off grille at front, which differentiates it from its IC powered version. Overall profile and silhouette of the XC40 Recharge is similar to that of the standard IC car.

Some of its prominent visual highlights include vertical LED tail-lamps, LED front-headlamps, T-shaped LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and 19-inch 5-spoke Black Diamond cut alloys, all of which make it look sharp. Volvo is also offering dual tone colour options, which further make the SUV look sporty and dynamic.

Talking about exterior colour options, there are 5 offerings from Volvo, which include Glacier Silver, Crystal White, Fusion Red, Denim Blue and Black Stone. Except the Black colour option, all other colour choices are offered with a dual tone exterior theme, with black highlights on the roof and body cladding. On the inside, Volvo will be offering multiple upholstery options, including standard Leather, Nubuck textile and Nappa leather.

What You Get With The 2022 XC40 Electric

– 3 years comprehensive car warranty

– 3 years Volvo Service Package

– 3 years Roadside Assistance

– 8 years battery warranty

– 4 years subscription to digital services

– 1 wall box charger (11 kW) through third party

Interior colour theme will however remain dark, primarily with shades of charcoal and black, across the upholstery options. Creature comfort features will include features like Built-in Google Assist, parking assistance, 360-degree camera, keyless entry, powered tail-gate and much more! Additional Accessory packages include options like Car Protection and Exterior Styling. The Exterior Styling pack will pack some sporty elements, like a roof spoiler.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2022 XC40 Recharge packs a twin electric motor set-up, which helps it to do a 0-100 kmph run in just 4.9 seconds. It draws power from a 78 kWh battery unit, which powers its dual-motor setup. The system has the capacity to dish out 408 hp and 660 Nm of peak torque. For safety related purposes, Volvo has electronically limited its top-speed to 180 km/h.

Confirmed WLTP range of the model happens to be 418 km on a single charge. A standard 11 kW AC fast charger takes around 8-10 hours for a full recharge of its battery, whereas a 150 kW DC fast charger has the capacity to do a 0-80% charge in just around 40 minutes. Bookings open from tomorrow, 27th July 2022 via Volvo India website. Delivery starts in October 2022.