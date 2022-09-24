2022 Yamaha Aerox 155cc MotoGP Edition Launch Price Rs 1.41 L

Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a performant 155cc engine derived from YZF-R15 V4 and gets a host of mechanical goodies along with it

Yamaha Aerox 155 is that one scooter that might come under “Do it all” category. It is not the only one of its kind as we have maxi-styled scooters like Aprilia SXR 160. As their names indicate, Aprilia gets a 160.03cc engine, while Yamaha gets a 155cc engine. We also have maxi-styled scooters in 125cc segments like Suzuki Burgman Street and Aprilia SXR 125.

Sticking to higher capacity maxi-styled scooters, Honda is surprisingly absent from this segment. It is not a reflection of Honda’s interest in scooters in India at all. As the Jap is currently the highest-selling scooter manufacturer in the country by an outstanding margin.

With Aerox 155, Yamaha has not just offered a maxi-styled scooter and called it a day. Aerox 155 gets a lot of sauce to compete to the highest level. Sauce in the form of an R15-derived 155cc engine with a 4V head, VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) and liquid cooling. Yeah! Show me another scooter this techy and at this price point. I’ll wait.

2022 Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition

To offer more visual sauce, Yamaha has now launched a Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. This move comes with introduction of 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition line-up, under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign in India. We also witnessed a MotoGP Edition of R15 V4 earlier this month too.

In this regard, Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. announced the pricing too. MotoGP Edition of the maxi-sports scooter is priced at Rs. 1,41,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and is available across all premium Blue Square outlets in India. At just Rs. 2,000 increment, the asking price doesn’t seem to be much either. Yamaha promises to offer MotoGP-inspired editions in the future as well.

For this extra money, Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition draws inspiration from colour schemes of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP M1 Motorcycle. This sporty scooter now gets an all-black colour treatment along with Yamaha MotoGP branding on the visor, front apron, front mudguard, side panels, rear panels and the ‘X’ Centre Motif. We have seen a similar design before as well.

Specs & Features

Coming to what drives Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition forward, we have R15 V4’s engine. It displaces 155cc and makes 15 PS of power at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. That’s not all. It gets VVA tech, a 4V head, liquid cooling and is mated to a CVT, unlike R15 which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Mechanically, this Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is completely carried over. Talking about its cycle parts, it gets telescopic front suspension, mono-shock suspension at the rear, front disc brake measuring 230mm, and rear drum brake. Yamaha Aerox 155 gets 14” alloy wheels at both ends with 110/80 section rubber at front and 140/70 section rubber at the rear. Also on offer is single-channel ABS as standard.

With a low 790mm seat height and relatively low 126 kg of kerb weight, Aerox 155 comes off as an easy scooter to fettle with. Especially considering the performance and equipment it packs. Features include a large 24.5L boot and Bluetooth connectivity among others. Standard trim price start from Rs. 1,39,300 and Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition costs Rs. 1,41,300 (both prices ex-sh).