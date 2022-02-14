2022 Yamaha Aerox 155cc Scooter Debuts With New Colour Options

Yamaha Aerox 155 is one of the few Maxi-style scooters currently on sale in India

Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 iteration of Aerox 155 in Indonesia. The Maxi-style scooter undergoes only minute cosmetic updates in comparison to the 2021 model. The Japanese brand currently offers the 2021 iteration of Aerox in India which made its debut in the country last year.

It is expected that the 2022 Aerox will be introduced in India later this year. Unlike India, where Yamaha offers a solitary variant of Aerox, the Maxi-sports scooter is offered in two variants in Indonesia- Connected and ABS. For 2022, Aerox 155 has received six new colour options- four for the Connected variant and two for the ABS trim.

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 – New Colours

The four new paint schemes on offer in the Connected variant include Matte Black Cyan, Dark Grey Yellow, Black with Red highlights, and Red with contrasting Black bodywork. On the other hand, the ABS variant is offered with two new shades including Matte Black Gold and Matte White Gold. The India-spec model is based on the fully-loaded ABS trim in order to comply with safety norms.

Apart from the revision in colour palette, there are no other changes made to the power scooter. Styling on the scooter remains completely identical to the current model.

It continues to feature a twin-pod LED headlamp cluster mounted on the front apron, a small tinted fly screen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a side-slung upswept exhaust, a split-style footboard and a chunky integrated pillion grab rail.

2022 Aerox 155 offers the same set of features which includes an all-LED illumination and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that displays phone battery status as well as call, message and email alerts. It also gets Yamaha’s Y-Connect App which when paired with the rider’s smartphone allows access to plenty of information remotely on one’s phone.

Hardware & Powertrain Specs

Coming to its hardware, suspension duties on Aerox 155 are carried out by telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Anchorage duties are handled by a 230mm disc brake at front and a 130mm drum brake at rear.

Powering Aerox is a familiar 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with VVA tech that empowers a number of Yamaha models including R15, MT-15, XSR 155 and NMax 155. In Aerox, this motor kicks out 14.8 bhp at 8,000rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a CVT automatic gearbox. As for performance, Aerox can do a 0-60kmph sprint in just 5.28 seconds. The scooter rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels on both ends shod with 110/80 rubber at front and 140/70 tyres at rear.