2022 Yamaha Crosser 150cc Adventure Motorcycle Debuts

Internationally, Yamaha Crosser 150 will serve as a perfect rival to the recently launched Honda CB150X

After Honda, it’s time for its Japanese counterpart Yamaha to set foot in the entry-level adventure motorcycle space. Yamaha has launched Crosser 150 ABS in Brazil which will serve as the brand’s entry-level offering in the ADV segment. Prices start at R$ 15,590 (approx. INR 2.09 lakh).

The motorcycle will be available in two variants- 150S and 150Z, the latter being priced at R$ 15,790 (approx. INR 2.12 lakh). It is offered with four colour options-Black Eclipse, Sports White, Competition Blue and Dakar Sand. Design of the Crosser 150 is in line with contemporary adventure bikes.

2022 Yamaha Crosser 150 – Design

Crosser 150 features signature ADV highlights such as a tall stance and a rugged appearance with minimalistic body panels. The Z variant feels slightly more rugged thanks to a longer beak upfront and fork gaiters. However, both variants make use of a small headlamp and a tiny flyscreen, a slight departure from contemporary ADVs.

Other highlights include fuel tank extensions with air scoops, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a side-mounted high-slung exhaust. A tall handlebar, with a high saddle and ground clearance, are other notable mentions when it comes to the styling of Crosser 150. Crosser 150 also receives a luggage mounting rack at rear which enhances its touring credentials.

Features & Dynamics

In terms of features, the bike is pretty basic with its semi-digital instrument console being the biggest highlight. Illumination of the motorcycle is taken care of by modest bulb-type lighting. Crosser 150 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels which are shod with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres. These units are said to provide excellent grip while treading into off-road surfaces.

While the suspension setup features simple telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear, there is plenty of travel on offer for undulated surfaces at both ends. Braking is carried out by a single disc brake at each wheel aided by ABS to avoid skidding while stopping aggressively.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Crosser 150 is a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that kicks out 12.2 bhp of power and 12.74 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The best thing about this motor is that it can run on multiple types of fuel such as petrol, ethanol or both, which improves fuel efficiency.

Considering its overall package, Crosser 150 could actually be a very good proposition in the Indian mass market if priced right. However, Yamaha isn’t likely to launch this entry-level ADV tourer to our shores anytime soon. But given the rise in popularity of adventure tourers in India in recent years, Yamaha would want to tap into this segment at some point in the future.