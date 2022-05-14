2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT 125cc Scooter Gets New Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of Yamaha Cygnus GT gets only cosmetic upgrades over the standard model

Apart from an exotic line of motorcycles, Yamaha also boasts some interesting scooters under its portfolio in global markets. This includes Cygnus GT which is based on the same 125cc platform underpinning Fascino and RayZR sold in India. In fact, the Cygnus brand was used with RayZR in the country when it was first launched in 2016.

Cygnus GT has received a new Deluxe Edition in China which receives cosmetic enhancements over the standard iteration of the scooter. The revised styling makes the Cygnus GT look aesthetically more pleasing.

Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition

Getting into details, the subtle cosmetic updates lend the scooter a shaper and more aggressive appeal. Upfront, it gets a new headlamp cluster which is flanked by twin LED DRLs while indicators are mounted above the main headlight cluster on the handlebar, thus giving the scooter an angry-looking face. This revised styling of the front fascia also makes it look bigger than its regular sibling.

The Deluxe Edition gets a relatively flat seat with a slight hunch at the pillion side. Blacked-out components like the floorboard, alloy wheels, exhaust muffler and other internals lend the scooter a sporty dual-tone theme. A 3D emblem of the model brand has been slapped onto the side panel in a sporty layout with the ‘GT’ written in contrast colour.

Features & Powertrain Specs

In terms of features, it gets a fully digital LCD instrument console, LED illumination and a remote ignition key. As for powertrain, the Deluxe Edition is powered by the same 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that propels the standard model. This unit kicks out 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque which is slightly lesser than the India-spec 125cc scooters. However, a very light kerb weight ensures an optimum power to weight ratio.

This Deluxe iteration of Cygnus GT has already gone on sale in China and has received a marginal price hike. Cygnus GT is unlikely to make it to Indian shores but Yamaha is reportedly working on developing a new scooter for the Indian market. However, details about this upcoming model still remain undisclosed.

Other updates from Yamaha

Yamaha is also planning to venture into the electric mobility space in India. The Japanese brand recently presented its first battery-powered offering to dealers in India last month. The company had globally unveiled its first two electric scooters- E01 and Neo’s, earlier this year which is expected to make debuts in several international markets in the coming future.

Yamaha increased prices of its scooter lineup in India recently. Highest price hike has been witnessed by Aerox 155 which is now priced at Rs 1,36,800. Prices of Fascino have been increased by Rs 800 – Rs 1,000. RaZR prices are up in a similar range for May 2022.