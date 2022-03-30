2022 Yamaha Force X 125cc Scooter Debuts With New Features

Apart from petrol-powered scooters, Yamaha also unveiled its first two electric scooters which will go on sale in select international markets

Yamaha continues to strengthen its scooter lineup across major international markets. The Japanese brand recently took the covers off from Force X which is its new sporty-looking scooter for the Chinese market. It has been primarily targeted at developed markets.

The new 125cc scooter has been conceptualized as an urban commuter that can occasionally carry out mild trail bashing. It shares its internals with Fascino and RayZR from Yamaha’s India lineup. In fact, Force X draws a hint of styling inspiration from the latter as well.

2022 Yamaha Force X 125cc Scooter

By looks of it, Force X definitely appears as a stylish scooter with many details pointing toward its adventure nature. For instance, it gets a sharp front fascia featuring a headlight mounted on front apron and a small beak-like section underneath it.

The broad panels incorporate many cuts and creases which give it a modern appeal. A few styling inspirations resemble a Maxi-style scooter, even though Force X is not one. Dual-tone theme thanks to a blacked-out floorboard, side body panels and front and rear fenders provide a necessary dose of sportiness to the scooter.

LED turn indicators have been mounted on the handlebar. Other striking highlights include a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece saddle, a side-sling exhaust, a single-piece pillion grab rail and arrowhead-shaped rear view mirrors.

Features & Specs

In terms of features, it gets basic equipment such as a halogen headlamp, a digital instrument console and blacked-out 10-inch alloy wheels. Some variants will receive alloy wheels dipped in red paint which further create a colourful contrast for the scooter. Weighing just 92 kilos, it is extremely nimble and a kilo lighter than TVS Scooty Pep+.

Powering Force X is a 125cc air-cooled Blue Core hybrid engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a CVT gearbox. This unit kicks out 8.19 bhp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 9.7Nm at 5,000rpm. This powertrain returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 2.2 litres per 100km which translates to 45 kmpl.

As far as dynamics are concerned, suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking department consists of a disc brake in front and a drum at rear but there is no ABS on offer even as an option.

Price & Expected India Launch

Force X has been priced at CNY 8,980 that roughly translates to INR 1.07 lakh. It will compete against other sporty-looking scooters like Honda ADV 150. Given the price of Force X, it is unlikely to reach Indian shores. However, Yamaha is planning on introducing a new 125cc scooter in India soon that is expected to be showcased to dealerships in the coming few weeks.