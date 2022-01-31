2022 Yamaha FZS 25 New Colour Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look

2022 Yamaha FZ 25 is available in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colours – Nnew FZS 25 will sport Matte Copper and Matte Black

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has updated their 250cc Streetfighter range adding two new colour schemes. Currently offered in two variants, FZ 25 and FZS 25. The standard FZ 25 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh while the sportier FZS 25 variant carries a price tag of Rs 1.43 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

The two FZ models will have their individual colour schemes with the FZ 25 continuing to be sold in Racing Blue and Metallic Black while the FZS 25 getting new colours of Matte Copper and Matte Black. Apart from adding new colours, the company has not introduced any other feature or engine updates.

2022 Yamaha FZS 25 New Colour First Look

Launched under the company’s ‘The Call of the Blue’, strategy, the Yamaha FZ 250cc motorcycles have been on sale in India for a few years now. But unlike the 150cc FZ range, the 250cc range is yet to see similar sales success.

With new colour schemes added, Yamaha will be hoping that it will gain more attention from buyers in a younger and more adventurous segment. Below is a detailed walkaround review and first look of the new 2022 Yamaha FZS 25 motorcycle, credit to Nitish Neo youtube channel.

2022 Yamaha FZ 250cc – Features

The two FZ’s sit on a diamond frame and sports a large muscular fuel tank with shrouds. It also gets bi-function LED headlamps, side slung exhausts, side stand, engine cut off switch and negative LCD instrument cluster offering basic trip-related information.

2022 FZS 25 gets a split seat setup, fly screen and brush guards on handle grips and dual-channel ABS. All colour options come with copper-coloured 17 inch alloy wheels and MotoGP-inspired livery for the standard variant. Launched at highly competitive pricing, Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 are among the most affordable quarter-liter bikes in the market. They rival the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 in this segment.

Engine Specs, Transmission

Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 are powered by the same 249cc, single cylinder, air cooled, SOHC, fuel injected engine. The engine makes 20.5 hp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. It gets telescopic forks at the front and 7 step adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Braking setup is via disc measuring 282mm front and 220mm rear with dual channel ABS offered as standard. Yamaha FZ 25 rides on 17 inch alloy wheels on the front and rear fitted with 100 section front and 140 section rear tyres.

Yamaha now looks forward to adding the new-gen MT-15 naked street-fighter iteration of R15 to its model lineup in the country. No launch date is announced but it is expected to come in around February-March 2022. Yamaha India sales have been rather lackluster in Indian markets in recent months, while exports have seen better numbers in December 2021.