2022 Yamaha FZS25 Launched With Two New Colours – Price Rs 1.43 L

Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 competes against other naked quarter-litre bikes such as Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250

2021 was a busy year for Yamaha with the all-important launch of the fourth-gen R15. The company also launched its first maxi scooter in India in the form of Aerox 155. The next big-ticket launch from Yamaha is expected to be the new-gen version of MT-15 which is the naked streetfighter iteration of R15. Before that, they have updated FZS25.

Yamaha continues to provide regular updates on its product lineup in order to keep prospective buyers interested. The Japanese bikemaker has added two new colour options to its naked quarter-litre offering- FZS25 for 2022. The new shades added to the palette include Matte Copper and Matte Black.

2022 Yamaha FZS25 – New Colour Options

Yamaha has updated the FZS25 as well as the FZ25. While the former has been priced at Rs 1,43,300, the latter is pegged at a price tag of Rs 1,38,800 (both prices ex-showroom). FZ25 will be offered with colour options of Racing Blue and Metallic Black while new colours of Matte Copper and Matte Black will be offered with FZS25.

Apart from new colour options, nothing has been changed in the quarter-litre naked streetfighter. Both dual-tone colour options enhance the bike’s sporty appeal. To complement the overall aesthetics, both colour options come with copper-coloured alloy rims which seem a little flashy. The standard variant is also offered with a MotoGP-inspired livery.

Engine Specs, Hardware & Features

Powering FZ25 is a 249cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.5 bhp at 8,000rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear.

Anchorage is handled by disc brakes (282mm front and 220mm rear) at both ends aided by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends which are shod with 100 section front and 140 section rear rubber.

Features such as all-LED illumination, negative LCD instrument cluster, under cowling and side stand with engine cut-off switch are offered as standard in both variants. The top-spec S variant benefits from additional hardware like a long visor, brush guards on the handle grips and golden alloy wheels.

Yamaha recently updated the smaller FZ25 a couple of weeks ago. The 2022 FZ Fi and FZS Fi have received a new LED headlamp. With this update, the FZ range of bikes receives all-LED illumination as standard. The Japanese bikemaker has also updated the colour palette on the street naked bike with new options to choose from.