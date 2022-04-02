2022 Yamaha MT15 Colour Options Leak – Bookings Open

Yamaha India is getting ready to launch updated MT15 this month – Ahead of launch, new details have leaked

Yamaha MT15 hyper-naked motorcycle is based on its fully-faired sibling R15, which received a generation upgrade around six months ago. Ever since that, fans have been wanting similar upgrades on the MT15.

Yamaha India has temporarily discontinued Yamaha MT15 from sale. Production has stopped since earlier this year. This is because they will be launching an updated MT15 this month. Yes, the new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 will launch in the coming days, while deliveries will start from the 2nd week of April 2022.

2022 Yamaha MT15 Colour Options – Bookings open

Bookings of the new Yamaha MT15 2.0 have already opened at select dealers. Nikam Yamaha has already started accepting bookings of the new MT15 motorcycle. Booking amount is about Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the dealer. 4 new colour options are on offer. These are – Grey, White, Glossy Black and Racing Blue.

New 2022 MT15 is likely to receive the same set of updates as its baby superbike sibling. Although both bikes share the same underpinnings, they flaunt very different top hats with varying riding ergonomics. Most updates seen on the new 2022 MT-15 are expected to be changes mostly underneath its skin.

Updated Hardware Specs

The new MT15 is expected to be packed with better equipped cycle parts over its predecessor. For instance, Yamaha will be offering upside-down front forks instead of conventional telescopic forks in the latest iteration of the naked roadster. On the rear side, the upcoming MT-15 will retain the preload-adjustable rear mono-shock.

Braking configurations are expected to remain identical in the new MT15 with a similar 282mm disc at front and 220mm disc at rear. However, this time they will be aided by a dual-channel ABS instead of a single-channel ABS offered in the outgoing unit. The naked street racer will continue to roll on 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres.

Powertrain & Features on offer

Speaking of powertrain, new MT-15 will be powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology that features in R15 V4. In its latest avatar of the baby sports bike, this motor kicks out 18.1 bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. We expect similar output figures in its hyper-naked sibling as well. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

2022 Yamaha MT-15 is likely to see some new features added to its equipment. The biggest update of them all will be a revised digital instrument cluster enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. Yamaha’s Y-connect App has been made available across several models in the recent past. It will also benefit from a traction control system as standard while higher variants may benefit from a quick-shifter too.

Styling Updates

Design-wise, Yamaha won’t be making any radical changes to the upcoming MT-15. It is likely to follow a similar design with an aggressive front fascia thanks to a single-pod projector LED headlamp with eyebrows-shaped LED DRLs. Other styling highlights including muscular bodywork, a raised tail section and a side-slung upswept exhaust are expected to be carried forward from its predecessor.

However, front forks on the new iteration of MT-15 are expected to be anodized in golden colour which should add to the bike’s overall appeal. The upcoming new-gen MT-15 is expected to hit showrooms in India by the end of April or early May 2022 with prices at a slight premium over the outgoing model.