2022 Yamaha MT15 Launch Soon – New Features, Bluetooth Update

Updates for MT15 will be mostly borrowed from Yamaha R15 V4 that was launched last year in September

One of the popular entry-level performance-oriented bikes in the country, Yamaha MT15 will soon be updated with new features. This was expected as MT15 and R15 V4 are essentially the same at their core. The difference between the bikes comes primarily from their styling and riding ergonomics.

2022 Yamaha MT15 expected updates

One of the key updates will be a new digital instrument panel with Bluetooth-based connectivity features. This is likely to be the same as that of R15 V4. It displays a range of information such as traction control on/off, gear position, gear shift timing indicator, Track/Street mode, lap timings, average mileage, average speed, coolant temperature, etc.

Users can pair their smartphones with the console using Y-Connect app. Once connected, the instrument cluster screen will display info such as call alert, SMS and email notification, phone battery level and app connectivity status.

On Y-Connect app, users can access a range of info such as fuel consumption tracker, last parking location, revs dashboard, malfunction notification, maintenance recommendations and ride analytics. Basic idea is to improve overall experience, ensure proper bike care & maintenance and possibly help users improve their riding skills.

Another key update for MT15 will be USD forks at front. In its current form, the bike is offered with standard telescopic forks. Rear linked-type monocross suspension will be the same as current model. USD forks significantly enhance ride dynamics by ensuring better control and handling at high speed, cornering and during braking. USD forks on R15 V4 are offered in a golden finish.

Dual-channel ABS is another feature that could be introduced for MT-15. As of now, the bike is offered with single-channel ABS. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm disc at front and 220 mm disc at rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 140/70 wide rear tyre.

Yamaha could introduce some style updates for MT-15, but much of it will be the same as current model. The bike makes a sporty, aggressive stance with features such as bi-functional LED headlights, blacked-out elements, sculpted fuel tank, rugged engine guard, chrome-tipped exhaust, uni-level seat with grab bar and raised LED tail light.

Yamaha MT15 engine

Engine will be same as current model, a 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC, 4-valve unit. It generates 18.5 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Other features such as variable valve actuation (VVA) and assist and slipper clutch (ASC) will be same. VVA ensures that desired power and torque is available throughout the rev range. ASC reduces driver fatigue by minimizing force required for clutch pull and ensuring smooth downshifts. MT15 is currently available in the range of Rs 1.47 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. Updated 2022 MT15 could get costlier by up to Rs 10k.

