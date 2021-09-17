2022 Yamaha R125 And R3 Unveiled – Special Edition Colour Scheme

Yamaha will soon update the YZF R15 in India – It will be christened as R15 V4 and R15M

Yamaha has been a successful Grand Prix motorcycle racing team for 60 years now and to commemorate this occasion, the Japanese brand is launching a special edition of the 2022 R3 and R15 later this year. To showcase its MotoGP racing heritage, Yamaha has introduced a special 60th Anniversary livery on both faired motorcycles.

60th Anniversary Edition

Moreover, 2022 Yamaha R3 is now compliant with Euro-5 emission norms. Both feature common styling elements such as white paneling with red graphics in the speed block design, as well as a special emblem on the tank. Yamaha’s iconic speed block-style pattern on fairings adds that special retro touch to the package.

Furthermore, the faired sports bikes are adorned by a continuous red paint stripe on the fuel tank and tail section. Other attractive highlights include a red front fender, a yellow paint at front apron to carve the numbers on it and golden-coloured alloy rims. The bikes look similar to Team Blue’s MotoGP test bike for the pre-season with the same livery.

R3 Updates

The biggest update is seen in the form of R3 making its return with a Euro-5 compliant engine. In order to achieve this, the Japanese bikemaker has tweaked the lower fairing cowl of R3 to incorporate a new catalytic converter.

Rest of the specifications are similar to its predecessor. It continues to be powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that churns out 41 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox which gets a slipper and assist clutch.

The bike is underpinned by a diamond tube frame which is sprung on gold-painted 37mm inverted forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. In addition to the 60th Anniversary paint scheme, Yamaha has offered the 2022 R3 in Icon Blue and Yamaha Black shades. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED illumination and a digital LCD instrument console.

2022 Yamaha R125 Specs

R125, on the other hand, gets a new dual-tone Icon Blue paint along with a dark matte blue colour option, apart from the 60th Anniversary Edition. It is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled motor (with VVA) that dishes out 15 bhp and 11.5Nm of peak torque. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch as well. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm USD front forks and linked rear mono-shock. Its braking hardware consists of a 292mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc.

With R3 now Euro-5 compliant, we can hope that it makes its re-entry in India soon. R125 is unlikely to make its way to India since the space is already occupied by YZF R15 which, interestingly, is scheduled to receive a major upgrade in the coming days.