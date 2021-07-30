2022 Yamaha R15 V4 Front Look Spied – Gets More Sporty And Aggressive

Yamaha YZF-R15 rivals the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF, Pulsar RS200, KTM RC 200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

R15 is among the popular entry-level sports bikes in the country. It has consistently featured in the top ten list of bestselling 150cc – 200cc motorcycles. Yamaha YZF-R15 has been in service in India since 2008. Over the years, it has received two generation updates, the last being V3 in 2018. To keep it fresh and relevant to evolving market dynamics, Yamaha will soon be launching the fourth generation model R15 V4.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 key updates

While the core silhouette remains unchanged, Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 gets an updated front fascia. Changes at the front appear to be inspired by R15’s elder sibling R7. As may be recalled, R7 had received significant enhancements earlier this year.

One of the key changes is a single LED headlight setup. This replaces the dual-LED headlamps of the current model. The single LED headlight will be accompanied by integrated LED DRLs. The single LED unit in the front seems like the same unit which also powers the headlight of MT15 in India.

It is also possible that front fairing may also sport a refreshed look. Other update includes USD front forks. The international spec R15 V3 already gets USD forks in the front. An updated digital instrument cluster could be another key change for Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.

Apart from above, other visual aspects and hardware are expected to be the same as earlier. Riding posture is largely the same, a mix of comfort and forward-leaning stance. The bike has small clip-on handlebars and slightly rear-set foot pegs. Riding stance is sportier, yet comfortable enough for everyday commutes in city conditions.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 engine and specs

Powering YZF-R15 V4 will be the same engine as the current model. It is unlikely that Yamaha will fiddle with engine output. The 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC motor is capable of generating 18.6 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

The engine comes with Variable Valves Actuation (VVA), which ensures ample torque delivery even at low rpm. The bike is also equipped with assist and slipper clutch. It reduces the effort required for clutch pull and ensures smooth downshifts during fast deceleration.

Yamaha YZF-R15 utilizes a deltabox frame that ensures superior rigidity balance. It has telescopic forks at the front and monocross rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. Dual channel ABS is offered as standard. Other key features include multi-function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, side stand engine cut-off switch, and dual horn.