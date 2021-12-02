2022 Yamaha R15 V4 Launched In Indonesia – New White Colour Option

India was the first country which got the new generation of the R15 V4 – It has now been launched in Indonesia with updates

Back in Sep 2021, Yamaha Motor India launched three sporty offerings in the 155cc segments, that include the New R15 V4, R15M and Aerox 155. After India, Yamaha has now launched the sporty new R15 V4 and the R15M in Indonesia.

In India, these are priced in the range of Rs 1.71 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh, ex-sh. In Indonesia, prices start from 38.9 million IDR for R15 V4 to 43.5 million IDR for the R15M. This when converted to Indian currency, is about Rs 2.03 lakh to Rs 2.27 lakh.

2022 Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M

In Indonesia, these new R15 155cc motorcycles are launched as 2022 models. A total of four colours are on offer. These are White (The racing blood of Yamaha), Silver (R15M), Black and Icon Blue. Features on offer are similar to the India-spec R15 V4 and R15M. Unlike India, which also has the R15S on offer, no such motorcycle has been launched yet in Indonesia.

The new R15 borrows inspiration from its larger R7 middle-weight supersport counterpart. It gets a completely new front fascia, new body graphics, a muscular fuel tank and a redesigned visor. New fairing, exhausts and colour options are also a part of its makeover.

The new Yamaha R15M is sportier than the R15 V4. Both get an instrument cluster with fully digital LCD instrument console enabled by Yamaha’s Y-Connect connectivity feature and Bluetooth connectivity. It sports LED headlight and tail lamps along with LED DRLs as against its outgoing model that received dual beam headlamps, and will ride on wide rear radial tyres with coloured alloy wheels.

Added features on the new Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M also includes an engine cut-off switch. In India, the R15 V4 is presented in three colours of Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red while R15M gets Metallic Grey colour, and the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M – Engine Specs

Sharing the same engine lineup, Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M get a 155cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine with fuel injection technology. The engine makes 18.6 hp power and 14.1 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox.

It also receives Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology. Suspension is via USD or upside down fork in the front and monoshock absorbers at the rear. Braking is via with disc brakes on both ends with dual channel ABS as standard. Yamaha R15 V4 rivals the KTM RC200, RC125 and the Gixxer SF.