2022 Yamaha R15 V4 Vs Honda CBR150R – Specs, Features Comparison

Both CBR150R and R15 V4 are popular names in the entry-level sports bike category, however, the latter is better equipped than its counterpart

Honda might be bringing back the entry-level CBR moniker to India. Recently, it was reported that CBR150R has been patented in India and could be making a comeback in the country soon. Prior to its discontinuation in 2017, it was a formidable rival to R15, however, its sales figures did not match up to Honda’s expectations.

The Japanese auto giant globally introduced a generation upgrade to the entry-level sports bike in late 2020. Currently, on sale in several international markets, the bike is one of the most favoured motorcycles for young and amateur riders.

2022 Yamaha R15 V4 Vs Honda CBR150R – Specs

Here, we compare it against its old arch-rival from Japan- R15 which also received a generation upgrade a few months ago. Starting with powertrain, both motorcycles are closely matched as far as engine output is concerned. On one hand, R15 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that features variable valve actuation. This unit pushes out 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, CBR150R is propelled by a 150cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill which kicks out 17.1 bhp at 9,000rpm and 14.4Nm at 7,000rpm. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed gearbox via assist and slipper clutch. Yamaha clearly has the advantage in terms of power while Honda gets a 3kg lower kerb weight which might aid its performance.

Hardware Setup

Both motorcycles are underpinned by different kinds of chassis. While CBR150R is based on a diamond-type truss frame, R15 V4 is underpinned by a Deltabox frame. Suspension duties on both fully-faired bikes are handled by upside-down forks at front and mono-shock at rear. Both Honda and Yamaha offer single disc brakes at both ends that are aided by a dual-channel ABS on their respective offering.

Features

In this department, R15 clearly outclasses CBR150R with ease. Latest iteration of the entry-level sports bike from Yamaha gets a fully-digital LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It also benefits from rider-aided electronics such as traction control and quick shifter (optional) that aren’t usually associated with bikes from this segment.

CBR150R, on the other hand, doesn’t receive any of these. Like R15, CBR150R also features all-LED illumination and a fully digital instrument cluster. While dual-channel ABS is a standard fitment in R15, in CBR it is offered in higher-spec variants. Yamaha also provides owners of R15 access to Y-connect App which offers plenty of connectivity features.

2022 Yamaha R15 V4 Vs Honda CBR150R – Price

Yamaha R15 scores better than its Honda counterpart in almost every department. One positive for the latter is that the new-gen R15 has been priced quite steeply starting at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). For CBR150R to be an attractive offering for Indian buyers, Honda needs to price considerably lower than its arch-nemesis and for that, it needs to be heavily localised.