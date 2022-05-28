2022 Yamaha R25, MT25 Debuts With Updates – New Colours

Yamaha has updated emission norms as well as cosmetics for both R25 and MT25 – Prices updated as well

Yamaha has rolled out updated iterations of R25 and MT25 in its home market. Both quarter-litre offerings are based on the same 250cc platform and share the same underpinnings. R25 and MT25 sit on top of their respective 155cc counterparts- R15 and MT15 in the Japanese brand’s international portfolio.

For 2022, both bikes get a series of subtle updates over their respective outgoing models. These include cosmetic as well as mechanical updates. More importantly, the new R25 and MT25 now comply with the latest Reiwa 2 emission standards in Japan which are equivalent to the BS6/Euro 5 norms.

2022 Yamaha R25, MT25 Launched

In terms of design, the new R25 and MT25 are similar to the latest avatars of their lesser powered siblings R15 V4.0 and MT15 V2.0. Both motorcycles pack an aggressive styling with a sharp front fascia comprising a single pod LED projector headlamp flanked by twin LED DRLs. The only major difference between both bikes is that R25 is a fully-faired sports bike whereas MT-25 is a typical naked streetfighter.

Other common styling highlights include a low-slung stance, LED turn indicators, an LED taillight, a muscular fuel tank, a raised tail section and split-style seats. In addition, Yamaha R25 also comes draped in a 60th Anniversary edition colour scheme that comprises a combination of Red and White for the body and Golden shade for alloy rims. There is no such special edition offered in MT-25.

Hardware Specs, Features on offer

As mentioned earlier, underpinnings on both motorcycles are identical, consisting of a diamond-type steel frame that is suspended on USD forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Meanwhile, stopping duties are achieved thanks to single 298mm front disc and 240mm rear disc brakes with a two-piston calliper at each end. The braking hardware is aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Both R25 and MT-25 roll on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 110/70 front and a 149/70 rear section of tyre. Other notable features available include a digital instrument cluster and an optional quick-shifter. Both bikes get a 14-litre fuel tank.

Powertrain Specs & Prices

No changes have been made to the powertrain setup of both bikes. Powering the sporty quarter-litre motorcycles is a 249cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that pumps out 34.5 bhp and 23 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

The updated MT-25 has been priced at JPY 6,32,500 (equivalent to Rs 3.8 lakh) while its fully clothed sibling carries a price tag of JPY 6,68,800 (approx. INR 4.09 lakh). On the other hand, the 60th Anniversary special edition model of R25 is priced at JPY 6,32,500 (approx. INR 3.8 lakh). Yamaha has not expressed its interest in launching either of these two motorcycles in India as of now.