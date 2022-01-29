2022 Yamaha R25 Updated With New Colours – Price IDR 68,6 M (Approx. Rs 3.58 L)

Apart from new colour options, Yamaha YZF-R25 2022 model is largely the same as earlier

As part of 2022 update, Yamaha has been introducing changes to several of its motorcycles. In January, Yamaha motorcycles that have already received an update include FZ-S FI, FZS 25 and XSR155. The updates include new colour options and additional features. Joining the list is YZF-R25, which gets two new colour options in Indonesia. It is to note that colour choices and features vary based on the specific market.

2022 Yamaha R25 new colours

In Indonesian market, new colour options for Yamaha YZF-R25 are Racing Blue and Metallic Black. At first glance, the Racing Blue shade may appear quite the same as that available with Yamaha R15 V4 in India. However, closer inspection reveals that it’s a darker shade of blue. The new Racing Blue colour for YZF-R25 combines a sporty mix of blue against black.

Blue shade can be seen on the front cowl, side panels, fuel tank and seat frame. Branding elements like ‘R15’ and ‘Yamaha’ on the side panels is in the same blue shade. Alloy wheels also share the same colour code. New R25 has golden USD forks, which further enhances the bike’s sporty profile.

Second new colour option for 2022 Yamaha R25 is essentially an all-black theme. It has a brooding, stealthy character that exudes a sense of power and intrigue. Golden USD forks look particularly good on this colour variant, as compared to Racing Blue.

Other colour options that were available earlier have been retained. These include blue, red and black. 2022 R25 is also available in 60th Anniversary edition colour scheme. It utilizes an exciting mix of red, white and black. Wheels are in matte golden shade, which ensures a distinctive identity for the bike.

In terms of styling, not much has changed with 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25. The bike continues with dual headlamp setup, prominent windscreen, sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, layered, aerodynamic fairing, split seat design, and upswept exhaust with chrome tip. The bike offers an ergonomic riding stance, a balance between comfort and athletic performance.

Yamaha YZF-R25 2022 engine and specs

Engine is the same as earlier, a 249cc DOHC, 4-valve unit. It churns out 35 ps of max power at 12,000 rpm and 23 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike utilizes a diamond frame integrated with USD front forks and swingarm rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Yamaha R25 is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon. Here, the primary volume generators for the company are its 150cc bikes. This is where Yamaha would like to keep its focus. In that context, it is expected that Yamaha will launch updated MT15 soon. Much of the updates will be based on R15 V4 that was launched last year.