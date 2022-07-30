2022 Yamaha R3 India Launch Likely By Diwali This Year

Yamaha R3 was available earlier in India, but was discontinued due to stricter BS6 emission norms

Yamaha YZF-R3 was launched in India in 2015, at a time when Yamaha had established itself as a leading provider of sports bikes in the country. However, due to the high pricing of Rs 3.25 lakh, Yamaha R3 could not register strong sales numbers. Last known price of the bike was Rs 3.51 lakh, which is higher than rivals like KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR310.

BS6 version of Yamaha R3 was expected to be launched much earlier, but plans were delayed due to the pandemic. Sources tell Rushlane that R3 could be relaunched in India by Diwali 2022. If R3 has to emerge a bestseller, it is imperative that its pricing needs to be revised. It also has to deal with new competitors such as recently launched BMW G310RR. BMW’s entry-level faired bike is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh, which is around Rs 20k more than TVS Apache RR310.

2022 Yamaha R3 features

In several international markets, Yamaha had launched the 2022 version of R3 this year. A number of updates including new colour options have been introduced since the time the bike was discontinued in India. 2022 R3 has sleek, aerodynamic design and refined aesthetics, inspired by MotoGP YZR-M1.

Some key features include twin LED headlamp setup, central airduct for fast engine cooling, compact windscreen, front cowl mounted sporty rear view mirrors, side fairing mounted turn indicators, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design and upswept exhaust.

Built for the tracks, Yamaha R3 has a committed riding stance with rear-set footpegs and low-set handlebar. The bike has a full digital instrument panel that displays a range of information such as fuel capacity, gear position, water temp, real time and average fuel economy, trip meter and clock.

Yamaha R3 specs

Over the years, Yamaha has worked to reduce R3’s weight to increase its power-to-weight ratio. A lightweight profile improves performance across racetracks as well as busy city streets. Changes made include tweaks to the chassis and use of lightweight, yet stronger pistons. 2022 R3 has a wet weight of 170 kg, which is less than both RC 390 and RR310. Another advantage is the low seat height of 780 mm, which helps improve balance and handling.

Yamaha R3 has USD forks at front and preload adjustable monocross rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 298 mm and 220 mm disc at front and rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

Powering the bike is a 321cc, liquid cooled, DOHC motor that generates 40.4 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 29.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. The engine has high-rev architecture and advanced cylinder construction, which work to ensure smooth, vibration-free rides even at high speeds.