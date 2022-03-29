2022 Yamaha R3 Updated – New Orange Colour, Weight Reduced

Yamaha YZF R3 is powered by a 321cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox

Yamaha’s credentials for sports bikes cannot be questioned. Although its presence in the high-performance category in India has diminished in the last couple of years, it still remains a strong force in international markets. One of its primary offerings in the high-speed segment is YZF R3 which sits above R15 in the bikemaker’s lineup.

2022 Yamaha R3 Updated – New Colour Option

The fully-faired motorcycle has now received a new colour option in the Taiwanese market called Vivid Orange. This new paint scheme replaces the discontinued Teal colour and continues to be offered alongside existing colour options including Racing Blue and Midnight Black.

The new Vivid Orange scheme gets a nice sporty dual-tone treatment with grey side panels and a bright orange shade on top half of the bike including the fuel tank, front fender and front fairing.

This lends the motorcycle a slightly sportier and aesthetic appeal. In addition, the internals and running gear of YZF R3 in this paint option has been painted black.

Design, Features & Specs

No changes have been made to R3’s design at all. It continues to feature a twin-pod LED headlight, a split-style step-up seat, fairing-mounted rear view mirrors, gold anodized front forks, a side-slung exhaust with a brushed-aluminium tip. While the design of R3 remains intact, it now weighs 170 kg which is a kilo lighter. It also receives LED turn indicators instead of halogen bulb units offered previously.

YZF R3 is powered by the same tried and tested 321cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that kicks out 40.4 bhp at 10,750rpm and 29.4Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED illumination and an LCD instrument console.

Hardware setup of the bike also remains intact. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking configurations comprise single disc brakes at both ends aided by ABS. In Taiwan, the updated iteration of YZF R3 is priced at TWD 2,70,000 which is equivalent to INR Rs 7.20 lakh. R3 isn’t expected to make a return to the Indian market any time soon.

Yamaha Feb 2022 sales

Meanwhile, Yamaha recorded a total monthly sales volume of 34,817 units in February this year which resulted in a YoY decline of 37.25 percent and an MoM decline of 3.68 percent. FZ was the highest volume generator for the Japanese brand with 13,395 units dispatched across the country The company will soon be launching a new-gen model of MT-15 based on R15 V4.