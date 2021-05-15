2022 Yamaha R7 First Photos Leak Ahead Of Global Debut

Upon its launch, Yamaha YZF R7 will compete against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Aprilia RS660

The upcoming influx of middleweight superbikes will also feature the hotly anticipated Yamaha R7 which has been teased on the Japanese bikemaker’s official YouTube channel. Not only has the faired monster been teased in a marketing video, but images of a photoshoot featuring the upcoming R7 have also been leaked on the internet ahead of its global debut.

The middleweight faired sports bike will officially show its face on 18 May 2021 as indicated by the video teaser. The new R7 will serve as a replacement for the outgoing YZF R6 which was discontinued last year since it did not comply with stricter emission standards. Images of the upcoming R7 have been leaked online on social media.

Styling Highlights

Apart from the date of its global debut, the teaser also reveals certain highlights of the bike’s design. The overall styling of the new R7 follows the design philosophy which has been prevalent in the R range of supersport motorcycles from the Japanese brand for ages now.

The images show a prototype in Yamaha’s signature blue paint scheme which lends the motorcycle a sporty appeal. Upfront, R7 looks starkly different from its predecessor.

While R6 came with R1-derived twin-pod LED headlamps, R7 will flaunt a completely redesigned fascia that features a single-pod LED headlight flanked by twin LED DRLs on both sides. The centre space in the front fairing occupied by the headlamp also flaunts an air scoop which gives it a twin-beam design at the front. Also, it appears to get a taller and wider windscreen than R6.

Side fairing has also been revised which wears the ‘R7’ monikers. The muscular fuel tank features a signature grille pattern complemented by taut lines which enhance its aerodynamic qualities. The sharp and upright tail section makes it unmistakably a Yamaha R series product.

Expected Specs

While the exact specifications are yet to be revealed, we expect R7 to be based on the MT-07 platform. Hence, it is likely to be powered by a 689cc, parallel-twin motor with a 270-degree crank which spits out 72.4 bhp at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 67 Nm at 6,500rpm.

This unit will be linked to a six-speed gearbox and will feature a new exhaust setup. Hardware configurations are also expected to be derived from its naked streetfighter counterpart.