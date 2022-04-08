2022 Yamaha XMax SP 300cc Scooter Debuts – More Sporty

Yamaha XMax 300SP gets a few subtle cosmetic updates over its standard counterpart to make it look sportier

Yamaha has launched a more premium SP variant of XMax 300 in Thailand. This top-end variant of the Maxi scooter has been priced at TBH 2,09,000 (approx. Rs 4.07 lakh) making it a fairly premium offering. This variant comes with significant cosmetic and functional upgrades over the standard model.

For reference, Yamaha uses the SP moniker for its premium and high-performance variants of standard models. The Japanese brand has retained the sharp and aggressive styling of the standard XMax and spruced up its design by adding some funky details to its bodywork.

Yamaha XMax 300SP- Styling

For starters, XMax 300SP gets a new grey paint scheme that mixes well with red accents and alloy wheels, thereby accentuating its sportiness. Further, the seat cover also gets contrast red stitching. Apart from these updates, the scooter remains identical to its regular twin. It dons the same muscular attire as the standard model with a heavily-faired front fascia featuring a twin-beam LED headlamp mounted on the front apron.

Upfront, it gets a large windscreen on top thus providing an ADV-inspired look for its face. It gets a typical Maxi scooter styling with a spine running along the floorboard. It gets a wide single-piece step-up saddle with lumbar support for rider. Other visual highlights include split grab rails, split LED tail lights, a chunky side-slung exhaust canister and gold-anodised shock absorbers.

Mechanical Specs

Speaking of shock absorbers, Yamaha has replaced the standard units with fully adjustable rear shocks sourced from Ohlins. It gets the same pair on. It rides on the same 14-inch and 15-inch wheel front and rear setup while braking duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends aided by ABS.

Unfortunately, no changes have been made in the powertrain department to make it slightly sportier. XMax 300SP derives its energy from a 292cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that pumps out 27.2 bhp and a peak torque of 29 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a CVT gearbox. It also gets a sizable fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

Features on offer

As far as features go, XMax 300SP has been equipped with a 12V power socket, a smart key, all-LED lights and huge under-seat storage that can accommodate two full-face helmets. At 180kg, XMax 300 is a hefty scooter although it gets an accessible seat height of 795mm.

Yamaha is unlikely to bring XMax 300 to India since at this price it will be only marginally more affordable than BMW C 400 GT. The Japanese brand offers the sporty Aerox 155 which is based on the same underpinnings as R15 and even borrows the same heart as the baby superbike.