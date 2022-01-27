2022 Yamaha XSR155 Debuts With Two New Colour Options

Yamaha XSR155 can work in Indian market, but it’s unlikely to be launched here anytime soon

As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, Yamaha has launched 2022 XSR155 model in Indonesia. The bike is essentially a retro-styled makeover of MT-15. With the right accessories kit, the bike can be personalized into various formats including cafe racer, tracker and sport heritage.

2022 Yamaha XSR155 – new colours

As part of the update, Yamaha XSR155 2022 gets two new colour options. One of these is a dark shade of Blue, which utilizes a combo of blue and black. The paint scheme comes in matte finish, which complements the bike’s retro character.

While much of the bike including engine, exhaust, alloy wheels, seat, engine guard and side panels are wrapped in black, the blue shade can be seen on the fuel tank and front fender. This colour theme is all about intrigue, power and understated elegance.

Second colour option is just the opposite, as it’s a lot peppy, exuberant and vibrant. It’s for folks who want their rides to be noticed on the streets. The 60th anniversary colour theme has a glossy finish and utilizes an exciting mix of red and white against blacked-out bits.

The bike’s sporty profile is enhanced further with golden-coloured USD front forks and alloy wheels. Both new colour options have significantly improved the bike’s overall look and feel. Earlier colour options of grey and black have been retained as is.

Apart from the new colours, 2022 Yamaha XSR155 remains largely the same as current model. Some key features include round LED headlamp, spear-shaped turn signals, a single full LCD digital instrument pod, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, single piece flat seat with quilted top, perforated exhaust canister, rugged engine guard and classic round LED tail light.

Yamaha XSR155 2022 engine and specs

Yamaha XSR155 borrows much of its hardware from MT-15. It is powered by a 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC, 4 valve motor that generates 19 hp of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with advanced features such as variable valve actuation (VVA) and assist & slipper clutch. These work to enhance ride dynamics.

Chassis comprises a deltabox frame with USD front forks and link monoshock suspension at rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with dual-purpose tubeless tyres. Yamaha XSR155 weighs 134 kg and can carry 10.4 litres of fuel.

It is not certain if Yamaha will introduce XSR155 in India. Retro-styled bikes are quite popular here, but pricing could be a constraint. What can work is a stripped-down version that could be launched at around Rs 1.50 lakh. In Indonesia, XSR155 is available at a starting price of IDR 36,905,000. This is approximately INR 1.92 lakh. XSR155 60th anniversary edition is priced higher at IDR 37,505,000 (~ INR 1.95 lakh).