2022 Yamaha Zuma 125cc Scooter Debuts – Priced At USD 3.7k (Rs 2.7 L)

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 gets a range of visual as well as functional updates

A perfect fit for city streets and light off-roading, 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 has been unveiled for US market. The scooter was originally launched in 2008 and was last updated in 2016. It is sold in certain Asian markets as well, where it is named Yamaha BW’s 125.

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 – what’s new

Talking about the design first, the scooter looks a lot more rugged as compared to the outgoing model. The body panels have grown a lot more brawn, which adds to the scooter’s dominating road presence. Another key update is the asymmetrical twin-pod headlight. It looks radical and enhances the scooter’s sporty profile. The headlight comes with adjustable beams that users can change as per their needs.

At the front, 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 has dedicated space to mount a tall windscreen. This will come handy for folks who may often have to do longer journeys. The scooter is equipped with 12-inch wheels, shod with dual-purpose knobby tyres. It gets a big rack at the rear, which should be capable of handling decent amount of luggage.

The LCD digital instrument console displays a range of information such as fuel gauge, rpm, and speed. It also has full range of embedded indicator lights. Colour options for 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 include Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Black. 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 offers plenty of storage space under the seat. There’s storage space at the front as well, which comes with USB charging port.

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 engine and specs

Powering 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 is a 125 cc, liquid cooled SOHC motor. It is mated to a V-belt automatic transmission. It is equipped with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), which provides a range of benefits including optimal power delivery.

With the use of advanced tech and aluminium alloy components, the engine offers greater reliability and improved fuel efficiency. The rated fuel efficiency is 101 miles per gallon (MPG), which is approximately 43 kmpl.

Suspension system comprises telescopic front forks with 3.2 inches of travel. Dual rear shock absorbers with swingarm offer 3.1 inches of travel. Braking duties are performed by 245 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. The scooter does not get ABS, but is equipped with combined braking system.

Will India get Yamaha Zuma 125?

Products like Yamaha Zuma 125 are unlikely to make it here anytime soon. One reason is that high pricing can limit sales numbers. Moreover, the customer base for such products in India is fairly low. As the Indian market matures, it is possible that such products may be launched here at a later date.