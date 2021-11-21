2022 Yezdi Roadking Adventure And Scrambler Spied On New Video

With Yezdi, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends will have more ammo to take on rivals like Royal Enfield

After Jawa, Classic Legends is all set to bring back another iconic brand – Yezdi. Manufactured during the 70s to 90s, a number of Yezdi motorcycles were on offer such as Roadking, Classic, CL II, Deluxe, Monarch and Yezdi 175.

Initially, the company will be launching two motorcycles, a scrambler and an adventure bike. Roadking scrambler will primarily challenge upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter whereas its ADV sibling will rival Himalayan. Both bikes have modern-retro profile with features such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and spoke wheels.

2022 Yezdi Roadking Adventure Video

Roadking scrambler has a sleek single seat, rear tyre hugger and dual rear shock absorbers. Its ADV sibling packs in features such as large windscreen, raised front fender, dedicated luggage racks at front and rear, split seats and engine and radiator guard.

With the additional equipment, Roadking ADV appears larger than the scrambler. It also appears to be using a larger front wheel, most likely a 19-inch unit. The rear wheel is a 17-inch unit. In comparison, the scrambler will have 17-inch wheels at both ends. Roadking ADV has swingarm rear suspension. Both bikes will have standard telescopic forks at front.

In terms of styling, both bikes are expected to get sporty graphics. It will primarily be seen on the fuel tank, as these bikes have bare minimum body panels. Expect the bikes to be offered in sprightly colour options.

A white coloured Roadking ADV was recently spotted that had banded graphics on the fuel tank. Winged Yezdi logo along with engraved ‘Legendary Yezdi’ badging further enhance the bike’s look and feel.

Yezdi Roadking engine

Both Yezdi Roadking and ADV are likely to borrow the 334 cc engine from Jawa Perak. The liquid cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC motor generates max power of 30.64 ps and peak torque of 32.74 Nm. It is linked to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. However, the engine can be tweaked to suit specific needs of both these bikes.

Comparing to rivals, upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter will be using the new 350cc engine. This was first introduced with Meteor 350 and recently with all-new Classic 350. It makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. In case of Himalayan, the engine used is a 411cc, SOHC, air cooled motor. It makes 24.3 ps and 32 Nm.

Just like Jawa, enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to witness the resurrection of Yezdi motorcycles. If things work out as expected in terms of design, performance and pricing, Yezdi bikes could become just as popular as their counterparts from Royal Enfield. Both Yezdi bikes are expected to be launched soon. They could be priced anywhere between Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh.