2022 Yezdi Roadking New Motorcycle Teased Officially

Atleast two new motorcycles under the Yezdi brand have been spied testing – One is Roadking scrambler and other is adventure

Mahindra owned Classic Legends has been working to revive the defunct brands Yezdi and BSA. The company has already revived the Jawa brand in India back in late 2018 and BSA earlier this month. Initially, there will be two models coming out of the Yezdi lineup- the Roadking scrambler and an adventure bike.

Both motorcycles are expected to be underpinned by a new architecture accompanied by a higher load-bearing rear subframe and have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent times. The company has been actively testing these bikes ahead of their launch expected to take place in the first half of 2022.

2022 Yezdi Roadking New Motorcycle Teased

As seen in earlier spy shots, the Roadking is expected to be a neo-retro scrambler with some classic styling elements. The motorcycle has been spied featuring highlights such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular rearview mirrors and fork gaiters. The single-piece seat gets a ribbed pattern while the tail section seems upright yet very short.

The rear fender has no visible extension and flaunts a small LED headlamp while the rear wheel gets a tyre hugger. The bike will feature a twin exhaust setup with short tailpipes and canisters. Take a look at the first official teaser below.

Riding ergonomics look fairly comfortable with a tall and wide handlebar and centre-set footpegs. Mechanical components including engine-gearbox assembly, liquid cooling shrouds and suspension units have been blacked out to provide a dual-tone theme to the motorcycle.

Yezdi Adventure Styling

Coming to its Adventure sibling, the motorcycle receives some distinct styling highlights which are in line with contemporary modern ADVs. These include a signature beak upfront, a raised tail section, a taller stance and a big windscreen. Unlike the scrambler, the adventure bike boasts of a single-sided upswept exhaust canister and different radiator shrouds in comparison to current Jawa models.

Expected Specs & Features

Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings with the frame being suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock with preload adjustability at rear. However, the Adventure bike is expected to offer more travel than its scrambler sibling. That said, both motorcycles ride on wire-spoked wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres.

Anchorage will be taken care of by disc brakes on both ends with calipers from ByBre. In terms of features, Yezdi ADV will be equipped with a fully digital instrument console and all-LED illumination including taillight, turn indicators and headlight.

In all probability, these bikes will be powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. The powertrain currently features in Jawa Perak and will also be seen propelling the brand’s upcoming cruiser.