2023 Ather 450x Electric Scooter Deliveries Start – First Batch

New Ather Battery Protect warranty scheme is applicable to all new 450X purchases and existing Ather owners can avail it at an additional cost

Ather Energy was among the first to launch a premium electric scooter in India. It even took performance electric scooter crown for a long time as well. The company even claims that 450X is the first ever scooter of any kind to come with a built-in touchscreen and first-ever scooter of any kind to get on board Google Maps.

At Ather’s Community Day held on January 7th, there was a lot of information divulged from Ather. There was a new OTA update, a new warranty scheme, a new seat, and colours as well. There was a lot of attention given to update software, user interface and Google Maps integration as well. Now that TVC is out, let’s take a closer look.

2023 Ather 450x Electric Scooter Deliveries

Electric powertrains need a lot of fine-tuning with their software so as to extract most out of its potential. These softwares are updated periodically to ensure the user gets the most optimum experience. Ola calls it Move OS and Ather calls it AtherStack. Latter is now updated and is called AtherStack 5.0.

Tarun Mehta – Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said “Ather 450, was the first-ever software engine (AtherStack) on any two-wheeler in India, probably even globally. It enabled first-in-market features like a touchscreen dashboard, onboard navigation, and remote diagnostics. Some of which barely even existed in luxury cars at that time. With a fluid new UI and Google Vector Maps, AtherStack 5.0 takes our touchscreen and maps experience to a whole new level.

AtherStacks 5.0 also enabled Ather to leverage its hardware to unlock new experiences such as AutoHold. Importantly, it allowed the company to roll out these new experiences to most of our existing customers as well, based on their scooter generation. AtherStack will continue to form a core of the company’s product strategy, allowing Ather to constantly keep enhancing its product experience on existing hardware platform.”

As seen in AtherStack 5.0 TVC, Ather has revamped its user interface for touchscreen dash to incorporate gestures instead of taps. Logical refinement is found throughout. Google Maps now gets Vector maps with perspective change and even live traffic updates. After working on it for 2 years, Ather finally launched AutoHold, which helps in inclined terrains.

New Warranty, Colours, Seat

One of the most important announcements Ather did on Community day is Ather Battery Protect. This is an extended warranty program that covers Ather EVs for up to 5 years or 60,000 km. There is a guarantee of 70% performance at the end of 5 years too. Ather Battery Protect is standard on every new 450X, while Gen 2 and Gen 3 owners can opt for it at an additional cost.

Along with Neighbourhood charging and new colours for 450X, Ather also showed a plusher seat. This seat is free for everyone that attended Ather Community Day and others can avail it at an additional cost. Ather operates in the premium electric scooter space and rivals Ola, TVS, Bajaj and upcoming Simple One. Deliveries have started.