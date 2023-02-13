2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Launch Price Rs 51.43 L – 2.0 L TFSI, 190 Hp

2023 Audi Q3 is powered by a 2.0L TFSI petrol engine making 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque – No diesel engine on offer

Sportback, Styleback, Fastback, Coupe, Roadster, and other names are often used to signify vehicles with a sloped roof design. It splits opinions worldwide as some love it and some hate it for the added price and reduced space and practicality. Audi has a Coupe style lineup and is usually denoted by the word Sportback.

In India, Audi has quite a few Sportback models. Audi e-tron Sportback is a coupe version of regular e-tron SUV. Similarly, S5 Sportback is a coupe version of A5 sedan. Now, Audi has added yet another coupe to its lineup named Q3 Sportback. This is a coupe version of a regular Q3 SUV. Prices of Q3 now start from Rs 44.89 lakh and go all the way to Rs 51.43 lakh, ex-sh, for the top of the line Sportback variant.

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback India Launch

Audi Q3 Sportback is the only coupe SUV among all other entry-level luxury vehicles. Key rivals include recently launched BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40. All of these are designed with traditional proportions and rival regular Audi Q3. While Q3 Sportback enjoys a niche.

The coupe design is not overdone and adds a touch of personality and drama. Roof elegantly slopes down in a single line and meets the rear end. This sporty profile is further complemented by the S-Line Package. This adds larger and more stylish 18” wheels and red-painted brake calipers. The huge hexagonal grille with Quattro badging is flanked by stylish LED projector headlights.

Three variants are on offer with the new Q3 now. These are Premium Plus (Rs 44.89 lakh), Technology (Rs 50.39 lakh) and Technology S-Line (Rs 51.43 lakh, for Sportback). All prices are ex-sh. S Line Package adds sporty front and rear bumpers too, complementing the Sportback’s sharp cuts and creases. There are strong character lines on front and rear fenders, adding a lot of muscle. A panoramic roof, LED combination tail lights, smart comfort key with a gesture-controlled tailgate are other notable features.

On the inside, the main highlight is the dashboard with Audi’s new design language. It gets a 10” touchscreen display on top and physical dials and buttons for its dual-zone climate control system. Centre console gets a dial for volume and buttons to change the tracks too. As neat as touchscreens look, knobs and buttons are just better.

Specs & Features

The 2.0L TFSI engine makes 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Power is transmitted by a 7-speed S-Tronic gearbox and Quattro AWD system. Notable interior features include 30 colour ambient lighting, powered driver seats, Audi virtual cockpit Plus, 180W 10-speaker audio system, rearview camera, frameless auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS and more.

Seats are draped with a leather and leatherette combination. But steering is leather wrapped and gets paddle shifters as well. Rear seats are three-way foldable with through-loading. The new Audi Q3 Sportback is available in five exterior colour options – Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. It also offers two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.