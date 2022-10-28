2023 Auto Expo Participants And Not – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia

Auto Expo 2023 could be a lot smaller considering manufacturer participation looks alarmingly reduced

Auto Expo, a biennial event is one that has for years been indulgent, filled with chutzpah, and indulgent of big names. Where automobiles dare, it’s the biggest showcase in the country. However, things are starting to look different. Scheduled for January 2023, the next Auto Expo already looks like its missing participants.

After the initial media days, Auto Expo is filled with activities, games, engagements, and showstoppers on two-wheels, and four. This to cater to the footfalls expected during the week. And as such, having a larger-than-life manufacturer presence is crucial to drawing in crowds.

Auto Expo 2023 Dates

February 2022 was a miss owing to Covid-19 pandemic. The buildup to today’s problem isn’t one that cropped up overnight. Initially, Auto Expo was held at Pragati Maidan, in Delhi. This meant more footfalls. However, early in the last decade, the venue was shifted to India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

A newer structure that decidedly offers more parking space for visitors. Efforts have been made to run special bus services through the duration of the expo, as well as promo events to encourage Delhiites to use the Metro and visit.

The event was shifted to February at about the same time to reduce the chances of an event hidden within a fog, and to avoid the nail-biting chills. Increased traffic snarls owing to visitors was also listed as a reason. Well, this year, the event has again been preponed to January. Dates are 13-18 Jan 2023. Last time the Auto Expo was held in January, it was 2012.

Two wheelers at Auto Expo 2023

For those familiar with Auto Expo, there’s always the allure of a large two-wheeler display. Well, it now seems like not anymore. As strange as it sounds, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, and Royal Enfield are set to give the great auto extravaganza a miss. And since Hero won’t show up, neither will Harley Davidson. As a visitor, this already sounds like a big disappointment that will dampen enthusiasm.

There is always a possibility that many newer electric two-wheeler companies attend but chances are slim. Paying for a stall at the Auto Expo is an expensive affair for manufacturers. In addition is the cost of logistics. And no, this isn’t part of a budget allowance that smaller electric 2W companies have. One can however still expect a large showing of independent e2W sellers with 1-2 scooter/bikes on display in the open stall halls.

Cars at Auto Expo 2023

As it stands, car manufacturers will show up in greater strength. But no, not all names we’re familiar with will participate. The big 3 in luxury, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi will skip. And so will Skoda, Volkswagen, Renault, Nissan, and Mahindra. Yes, Mahindra will not be present at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and Toyota will show up. So will Lexus. There’s MG too. And folks will get a glimpse into BYD. CV manufacturers expected at the show are Ashok Leyland, Eicher, JBM, and Isuzu. SIAM and CII could be working with manufacturers over the next few weeks in attempting to coax them into participating at Auto Expo 2023.