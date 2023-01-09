2023 Auto Expo Schedule, Event Time – Maruti, Tata, MG, Hyundai, Kia

Even though majority of automakers are not attending 2023 Auto Expo, there is a lot of excitement and buzz maintained

Auto Expo is a biennial event that was supposed to happen in 2022, after a grand success in 2020. Most good things came to an end in 2020 due to Covid-19-related repercussions. Because the 2022 Auto Expo was canceled, it was postponed to 2023.

Even though the 2023 Auto Expo is taking place, the glory days of flamboyant and extravagance of this show seem to have taken a back seat. With very few manufacturers taking part, 2023 Auto Expo will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Media day schedule for the show is out.

2023 Auto Expo Schedule – Day 1

On Day 1, January 11th 2023, there are 18 companies that will have media conference to showcase their products. Maruti Suzuki will showcase some of its products like an electric SUV concept, new Jimny 5 door, Baleno based SUV and more at Hall number 9 between 8.30 – 8.50 AM. MG is set to showcase MG4 electric hatchback, Air EV micro electric hatchback, Hector and Hector Plus facelift at hall 15 between 8.55 – 9.15 AM.

Greaves Cotton, the parent company of Ampere Electric scooters is set to showcase its products and tech at hall 11 between 9.20 – 9.40 AM. JBM and Ashok Leyland both have their stalls at hall 12, with conferences scheduled between 9.45 – 10.05 AM and 10.10 to 10.50 AM respectively. JBM group is likely to showcase some of its EV infra, EV buses, solar solutions and more, while Ashok Leyland will showcase new and upcoming CVs.

Volvo Eicher JV, VECV, is set to showcase its future products and concepts in hall 11 between 10.55 – 11.35. Hyundai is likely to showcase Stargazer MPV, 4th gen Verna, Creta facelift and Casper small SUV at hall number 3 between 11.40 – 12.20. After an energetic morning, Kia is likely to showcase Sonet and Seltos facelift. Kia has already teased EV 9 concept and Carnival (Sedona) MPV. Sorento SUV will also be on display. All these will be showcased in hall 7 between 12.25 – 12.45 PM.

More Participants

After launching Atto 3, BYD will showcase some more future products in hall 5 between 12.50 – 13.10 PM. American engine brand Cummins is likely to showcase future powertrains that will likely be plonked in Tata Motors trucks at hall 15 between 13.15 – 13.35 PM. Toyota-Lexus will showcase a slew of products including the GR Corolla and maybe a few from the BZ lineup at hall 10 between 13.40 – 14.00 PM.

Companies like Atul Auto, Matter Motorworks, Tork Motors will showcase their visions and future products at hall 12, 8 and 6 between 14.05 – 15.15 PM respectively. Benelli-Keeway hall will showcase a slew of motorcycles that are sold globally under QJ Motors at hall 4 between 15.20 – 15.40 PM. Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is likely to showcase cool tech in the AR and VR field and a glimpse of Metaverse at hall 5 between 15.45 – 16.05 PM.

Tata Motors will showcase Safari and Harrier facelift, Avinya and Curvv concepts, new tech including hydrogen powertrain, ADAS, robotics and even AI at hall 14 between 16.10 – 17.10 PM. Winding up the 1st day, Hexall Motors will showcase electric goods carriers and buses at hall 11 at stall N7a between 17.15 – 17.35 PM.

2023 Auto Expo Day 2

After a jam-packed day 1, day 2 will continue with MG, Maruti Suzuki and Benelli – Keeway carrying on the event on day two at their respective halls as found the day before. There are new entrants like Sun Mobility with a stall set up at hall 12, Omega Seiki Mobility and Jupiter Electric Mobility at hall 11, and Ward Wizard Innovations & Mobility at hall 4.

Other startups like MTA e-Mobility, Motovolt Mobility and Godavari Electric Motors have set up their stalls in hall 8 and will showcase new products between 15.40 – 16.50 on the second day. Enthusiastic founder of Ultraviolette, Narayan Subramaniyam is likely to showcase recently launched F1 and maybe other concepts or future products as well.