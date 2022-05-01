2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125cc Spied For First Time – New Platform

With the new generation of Pulsar, Bajaj Auto has taken a top-down approach with the flagship Pulsar 250 launching first followed by other smaller Pulsars

Bajaj Auto took its first steps towards bringing a new revolution in its lineup when it introduced the flagship models of the new generation Pulsar models. Launched in Oct last year, the new Pulsar 250 twins- N250 and F250, are the first of the many new-gen Pulsars expected to be seen in the market in the coming few months.

During the launch of Pulsar 250 last year, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, had confirmed that the company will be introducing smaller displacement models of Pulsar based on this new generation platform. Test mules of smaller displacement new-gen Pulsars have been reportedly caught in cameras for the first time.

Clicked somewhere on the outskirts of Pune, the lone spy image reveals the interesting new details about the upcoming 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125. The test mule flaunts a street naked design, just like Pulsar N250 and hence there are many styling resemblances with the latter.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125cc – Styling Details

It gets a similar styled muscular fuel tank, but smaller in size. Headlamp design also matches that of its quarter-litre siblings. The headlamp cluster also features similar integrated Wolf-eyed LED position lamps. Other common design elements could include a sharp tail section and single-piece seating.

Speaking about specs, the current Pulsar 125, it is likely to get an air-cooled 4 strong single cylinder engine. Power and torque output could be in a similar range as the current Pulsar 125 – 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm. The engine is likely to be updated, to deliver better response and higher fuel efficiency. Bajaj has also registered two new names – Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz.

New Gen Pulsar 150, Pulsar 200

2023 Pulsar 150 will be powered by an updated version of the same 149.5cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor powering the current model. In its current avatar, this motor pushes out 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Specifications of Pulsar 200 are more ambiguous since the current Pulsar NS200 and RS200 are powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine derived from KTM. In its current form, this motor kicks out 24 bhp and a peak torque of 18.5 Nm and is linked with a 6-speed gearbox. Will Bajaj go with this powertrain or develop a simpler oil-cooled mill as it did with Pulsar 250 twins is a critical point of discussion.

As far as hardware is concerned, Pulsar 200 appears to receive the same configuration as its quarter-litre sibling with 37mm front forks and a mono-shock at rear. Pulsar 150, on the other hand, gets slimmer 33mm forks at front and probably the same mono-shock at rear. More specifications are expected to come to light in the next few months.

New-gen Pulsar 250

Apart from the styling and riding ergonomics, Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 are identical to each other in every manner. Both are powered by a brand new 249cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine which pumps out 24.1 bhp and a peak torque of 21.5 Nm. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Source