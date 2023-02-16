2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Bookings Open – 220cc Pulsar Launch Soon

Bajaj had discontinued the Pulsar 220F in April 2022 – A few months after the launch of Pulsar 250 series

First launched in 2007, the Pulsar 220 has been the most powerful and biggest Pulsar for a long time. It had its own fan base, which is why after almost 15 years of launch, it managed to generate best in class sales.

Ever since ‘The Fastest Indian’ advert video of Pulsar 220 went live, it has made a massive impact on the Indian motorcycle segment. We can say that Pulsar 220 was a runaway success just like the advert suggested.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Bookings Open

With the launch of new 250cc platform, Pulsar 220 was discontinued. Though Bajaj did not announce it officially, sales were stopped as dealers had no stock. Production officially ended in April 2022, which brought the curtain down on this iconic Pulsar motorcycle.

But guess what, in 2023, Bajaj is bringing this legend back. Multiple dealers have announced on social media that 2023 Pulsar 220F bookings are now open. Launch is expected soon, in the coming days. The iconic Pulsar is being re-launched with Black-Red and Black-Blue colour combinations. There might be other colours too.

In the grand scheme of things, new replaces old. Pulsar F250 was pegged as the logical successor to Pulsar 220F. If we take sales of Pulsar’s 250 twins (F250 and N250) in the second half of 2022, they sold 391 units in June, 681 in July, 653 in August, 1647 in Sep, 1299 in Oct, 470 in Nov, and 245 in Dec.

These numbers are not something to write home about for a mass manufacturer like Bajaj. This seems to be the reason why Bajaj is bringing Pulsar 220 back from the dead. Bajaj enjoyed a lot of footfall in their showrooms when Pulsar 220F was still on sale. Monthly sales within 200cc+ motorcycle sales for Bajaj were significantly higher before. Pulsar 220F sales were more than that of Pulsar RS200, NS200 as well as that of the newly launched Pulsar 250. For example, Bajaj Pulsar 220F alone sold 4108 units in September 2021.

Design & Specifications

Specifications, design and features of the bike are likely to remain the same as before. The motorcycle as usual sports a semi-faired design with highlights such as a V-shaped LED headlight cluster, split seats and clip-on handlebars.

As far as performance is concerned, Pulsar 220F draws its energy from a BS6-compliant 220cc, single-cylinder DTS-i engine which kicks out 21 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Its hardware setup consists of a Double Cradle Down Tube frame which is suspended on a telescopic fork at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends assisted by a single-channel ABS as standard. Expect launch price to be in the range of Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-sh.