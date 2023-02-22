2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F At Dealer Showroom – First Walkaound

Bajaj Pulsar 220F was discontinued last year – But thanks to popular demand, it has now been relaunched

First launched in 2007, the Bajaj Pulsar 220 semi faired sport bike marked its foray into the entry level sports bike segment. It was a game changer for the company as well. It ruled the segment for close to 15 years following which it was pulled out of production in April 2022 once the new Pulsar F250 was launched in the country.

2023 Pulsar 220F comes in with the same 220cc oil-cooled SOHC engine offering 20.4 hp power mated to 5 speed gearbox. Pulsar 220F was priced at Rs 1.25 lakh prior to it being discontinued. In 2023 avatar, it is priced from Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-sh.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Walkaround

Bajaj Pulsar 220F has entered production, initial examples have moved into company dealerships and deliveries are likely to commence soon. Ahead of that, we now have a first look walkaround of the 2023 Pulsar 220F, thanks to Biker Prakash Choudhary.

Positioned below the NS200 and N250 in the Pulsar lineup, the new 220F will come in with some feature updates. Overall design remains akin to that seen on its earlier counterpart. This semi-faired bike sports a distinctive headlamp and engine cowl, shoulder fairing, large windscreen and clip on handlebars.

It gets projector headlamp, halogen turn indicators along with LED tail lamps. There are decals which give the look of carbon fiber to some parts. Split seats, upswept exhaust and colour combinations of black-blue / black-red are also seen.

Engine BS 6 Phase 2 Compliant

As a major part of the updates, the re-launch of Bajaj Pulsar 220F will see its engine now compliant with OBD2 on board diagnostic technologies, a feature that is being made mandatory from 1st April 2023. The 220cc, fuel injected engine will make 20.8 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

It will receive telescopic forks in the front and dual shocks at the rear while braking will be via front and disc brakes with single channel ABS offered as standard. Dual ABS is not on offer yet.

It will ride on 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 90 section front and 120 sector rear tubeless tyres. Like its predecessor, the new Pulsar 220F will continue its rivalry against the likes of TVS Apache, Suzuki Gixxer SF and others in this price segment.