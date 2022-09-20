2023 Bajaj Pulsar N 150 In New Spy Shots – More Sporty

As part of the ongoing initiative to update the Pulsar range, Bajaj is expected to launch Pulsar N150 soon

Launch of Pulsar 250 twins was a major milestone for Bajaj, as it demonstrated a significant leap in performance as well as a new, sportier design language. Taking Pulsar 250 twins as the benchmark, Bajaj is looking to introduce a similar set of features for other Pulsar motorcycles.

After N160, the next in line to get the updates include Pulsar 150 and Pulsar NS125. These two are among the primary volume generators for the company. Bajaj will be looking to launch the updated versions in the shortest possible time.

2023 Pulsar N 150 spotted

Two variants of Pulsar N 150 have been spotted, one with disc-drum combo and another with disc brakes at both ends. While the test mules are fully camouflaged, the contours and outlines look familiar to pulsar 250 twins and N 160. It is apparent that some signature features of Pulsar 150 will be retained to ensure a distinctive identity.

It is easy to see that Pulsar N 150 has a more aggressive profile, as compared to existing Pulsar 150. Headlamp cowl has a sharper design and front mudguard has been shortened to achieve a sporty look and feel. Tank Shrouds and side panels appear to be similar to existing variant, but Pulsar N150 is likely to get sportier graphics and decals. Some new colour options are also likely.

In terms of performance, one of the key updates is monoshock rear suspension. Existing Pulsar 150 has dual-rear shock absorbers. While both suspension setups have their advantages, a monoshock suspension is known to improve stability and handling. Monoshock ensures more precise damping, thereby allowing agile characteristics for the bike. This will be useful for tackling busy city streets. However, monoshock suspension is not so great for carrying heavy loads.

Pulsar N150 performance

Just like N160, Pulsar N150 could also get some performance updates. For example, recently launched Pulsar N160 has been equipped with an updated engine that promises faster acceleration and improved reliability. Relevant changes have been incorporated to ensure smoother gear shifts and reduced noise and vibrations. Upcoming Pulsar N150 could also benefit from a similar set of updates.

In its current form, Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 149.50 cc motor that generates 14 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90/90 front and 120/80 rear tubeless tyres (dual-disc variant).

2022 Pulsar N 150 is expected to be launched at around the same price as that of existing model. It will depend on the overall quantum of updates introduced for N150. Current Pulsar 150 is available at Rs 1.14 lakh. Pulsar N150 will rival the likes of Honda Unicorn, Yamaha FZ-Fi Version 3.0 and TVS Apache RTR 160.

