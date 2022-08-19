2023 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spied – New 125cc Rival To Raider, Glamour

After launching the new gen versions of Pulsar N250 and N160, Bajaj is now getting ready to launch N125 new gen

Bajaj is on the verge of restructuring the company’s Pulsar lineup. Launch of Pulsar F250, N250 and more recently the N160, reflects this. Bajaj has filed new trademarks for Pulsar Eleganz, Pulsar Elan and Twinner in India.

Now, we have managed to get our hands on spy shots of Pulsar N125 under testing with heavy camouflage. A total of two test mules were spied together. They were spotted testing in Alibaug, Maharashtra, credits to Bhargav Mhatre. Let’s take a look at the new updates.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spied

From the looks of it, we can speculate that it is the Pulsar N125. We say this because it looks like it has a smaller 125cc mill. This engine might be shared with Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The engine also looks like it is only air-cooled as it doesn’t have any oil-cooling equipment installed on the motorcycle. It is expected to make around 11.6 bhp of power and 10.8 Nm of torque.

In terms of looks, it looks similar to the recently launched Pulsar N160 and the bigger N250. As a result, the fuel tank and muscular shrouds look like they are identical to bigger Pulsar N250’s proportions making it look macho. The tail section is reminiscent of the Pulsar N160 and N250 with twin LED tail lights. But it gets an old-fashioned grab handle instead of the split unit on the former.

Other similarities with Pulsar N160 include the same instrument cluster, projector headlight, LED DRLs, handlebars, turn indicators, mirrors, and a lot more. What about differences? You might ask. There are a few. Apart from a single-piece grab handle, Pulsar N125 test mule gets a single-piece seat, a small cowl above the instrument cluster, drum brake at the rear, skinny rear tyre, and a telescopic front suspension and not a lot more.

The rider on the test bike seems to have a neutral seating position. Rider’s footpegs seem to be centrally set. This will provide an excellent rider’s triangle for city commutes as well as the occasional highway cruise.

Launch Plans?

Bajaj Auto seems to be expanding its 125cc portfolio. We recently spotted new CT 125X at a showroom recently. Then they have the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. At the pricier end of their 125cc range, we will get this, Pulsar N125, which might replace the existing Pulsar NS125. More info regarding this will be provided by Bajaj Auto in the coming months.

Pulsar 125 is the second-highest selling 125cc motorcycle in India after the Honda Shine 125. But as seen in the sales charts, Pulsar’s 125cc lineup is declining slightly on MoM basis. Pulsar N125 might be enough to jump-start it back up, right? Exact pricing is not yet known. But Pulsar N125 is likely to cost around the same as NS125. When launched, it will compete with Honda CB Shine, TVS Raider, Hero Glamour and the likes. Pulsar N125 is likely to launch in 2023.