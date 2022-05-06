2023 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spied Testing For The First Time

Bajaj is taking a top-down approach for the new range of Pulsar models, the next model in this lineup is expected to be a 180-200cc bike

Bajaj Pulsar is an aspirational brand of sporty commuter motorcycles. Strong performance backed by affordability is one of its key universal selling points. These are more than a few reasons why this motorcycle range continues to be a rage even after two decades in the market.

Currently, Bajaj is in a rebuilding phase and is trying to reinvent the Pulsar series by introducing some new models under its belt. The first in this revamped lineup is Pulsar 250 twins- N250 and F250 that was launched late last year. The company confirmed that it will be launching more new models under the Pulsar moniker in the coming future.

New Bajaj Pulsar Spotted- Is it Pulsar N160?

Recently, a new test mule of a Pulsar motorcycle was spotted outside Pune which was speculated to be the new-gen Bajaj Pulsar 125. The prototype was under heavy camouflage and did not divulge any specific details of the upcoming bike. Now, another Bajaj Pulsar has been spied testing without any camouflage this time around.

Reports indicate that it could be a Pulsar with a smaller engine displacement, most probably a new Pulsar 160. The test mule that had been spotted in Pune, looked very similar to the new Pulsar N250. Hence, the new 160cc naked streetfighter will be based on the all-new Pulsar N250 platform and could replace the current Pulsar NS160 in future.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar N160

Headlight cowl of the test mule is a fitting image of the naked quarter-litre Pulsar. It features projector LED headlight flanked by twin eyebrows-shaped LED DRLs just like Pulsar N250. While indicators on this new prototype are bulb units, split tail lamps consist of LED internals. It receives a contoured split-seat setup with a raised tail section and split grab rails.

Like N250, this new testing prototype receives a single-piece handlebar which should ensure comfortable and upright ergonomics. The motorcycle is built on the same chassis as the 250cc Pulsars, so it gets the same frame, telescopic front fork, and a rear mono-shock. Even body panels appear to be borrowed from the new generation quarter-litre Pulsars.

Expected Specs

In all probability, Bajaj will be employing a brand new engine with a construction similar to that of N250 and F250. The current NS160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that pumps out 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The new engine will be richer in torque and even comes with a kick-starter which is a rare feature these days.

It appears to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod with MRF rubber with a slightly thicker profile at rear. Braking duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends that will be complemented by single-channel ABS. Although no specific launch timeline has been confirmed yet, the next model under the new range of Pulsar could hit markets by end of this year or in early 2023.

