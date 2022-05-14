2023 BMW 3 Series Facelift Photos Leak Ahead Of Global Debut

In India, BMW will offer the facelifted 3 Series in a long-wheelbase Gran Limousine version along with the sportier M340i variant

BMW launched the current-gen 3 Series in international markets back in 2018 and the sedan is earmarked for a mid-cycle facelift later this year. Ahead of its global debut, images of the upcoming luxury sedan have been leaked on the internet. The leaked images reveal certain design updates made on the upcoming iteration of 3 Series.

Earlier in March this year, BMW unintentionally revealed design updates on the facelifted 3 Series (G20) when it previewed its fully electric derivative- the i3 sedan. As expected, the latest images confirm that the upcoming 3 Series takes some serious inspiration from its battery-powered sibling.

2023 BMW 3 Series Facelift – Design Updates

The model seen in the latest images is the long-wheelbase version of 3 Series sold in China and India. In India, it is better known as the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. Coming to the updates, the Bavarian automaker has made subtle styling updates to its exterior as is the case with most mid-cycle facelifts. That said, the China-spec model shown in these pics may be visually different from the one coming to India.

Upfront, the German marque has opted for a redesigned front face that features new headlamps, a reprofiled front bumper with a larger air intake and a revised front grille with chrome inserts. Thankfully, the carmaker has opted for a smaller kidney unlike the bulbous grilles seen in recent BMW models. Patterns on the grille vary depending on the trim.

Side profile of the updated 3 Series looks nearly identical to the current model barring a set of freshly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a reworked bumper and sportier dual-tip exhausts and diffuser thanks to the M-Sport package. No changes have been made to the LED taillights.

Images of the new 3 Series’ interiors are still not available but we believe, like the exterior, updates inside the cabin will also remain subtle and evolutionary. Expected changes inside the cabin include a revised instrument cluster, a larger, more advanced infotainment system and new interior colour themes.

Powertrain Options

Since it is just a mid-cycle facelift, the upcoming BMW 3 Series facelift is expected to be mechanically identical to its predecessor. It will be offered with the same set of engine options consisting of 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines on both the standard 3 Series and 3 Series Gran Limousine.

The sportier M340i, however, will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder petrol motor. All engine options will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The facelifted BMW 3-Series will continue to rival the likes of Mercedes Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Jaguar XE and Volvo S60.