2023 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Updated With New Colour Options

With the G 310 series of motorcycles, BMW targets young and first-time bike buyers at a lower price point

BMW Motorrad, BMW’s motorcycle division has been one of the pinnacles in motorcycle engineering and design. The German motorcycle manufacturer has retro legacy motorcycles like R nineT, off-roaders under GS series, corner-carving track machines under RR, XR and S series, sport-tourers under K series, maxi scooters under C series and more. You name it, they have it.

What about budget entry-level motorcycles? Well, they’ve got that covered too. To expand their motorcycle envelope and cater to a wider range of audiences across a wider price spectrum, BMW partnered up with TVS Motors. Together, they developed a potent 313cc single-cylinder engine and platform on which both manufacturers have based their motorcycles. 2 such motorcycles by BMW are G 310 R and G 310 GS. They will launch a new one later this month called G 310 RR, more on that later.

2023 BMW G 310 R New Colours

Kicking things off with the street naked G 310 R, it used to come with two shades namely, Cyanite Blue Metallic and Limestone Metallic. But the German motorcycle manufacturer has discontinued both these colour options. Replacing the Cyanite Blue Metallic, we have Passion Racing Red. And replacing Limestone Metallic, we have Sport Polar White / Racing Blue Metallic.

Red comes off as the more striking of the two. It gets a red trellis frame, mostly red fuel tank, red front mudguard and red wheels. BMW has added a touch of white to the headlight cowl and ‘R’ livery on the fuel tank. It gets a blacked-out engine bay, engine guard and gets the typical BMW gold front forks. Sport Polar White / Racing Blue Metallic is the subtler of the two. It also gets a red trellis frame and red wheels. But the splash of red on Passion Racing Red is replaced by white and the white on that model is replaced with metallic blue. The R livery is finished in red though.

BMW G 310 GS New Paint Schemes

BMW has added a new version of its G 310 GS namely Basic Cosimic Black 3 in place of Polar White that it used to get before. It is the subtlest of the 3 new colour shades BMW G 310 GS received. It has a black trellis frame, a gloss black finish on top of the fuel tank and top of the fairing, and black wheels. Basically, everything else is black too except for the silver finish on the rear subframe body panels and fairing extensions covering the gold front USD forks.

Sport Polar White / Racing Blue Metallic is another style and it replaces the Triple Black option. It gets a trellis frame finished in red, top of the tank and fairing is now blue with the rest of the tank finished in white. Other elements remain similar to Basic Cosimic Black 3.

Replacing Cyanite Blue Metallic is Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matt. It also gets a red trellis frame, but the top of the fuel tank and fairing now gets a dark golden shade that looks very subtle. Rest of the fuel tank is finished in matt black.

With the new style variations, BMW hopes to captivate more customers and attract them to BMW’s elite motorcycle club (not a real club). BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs. 2.64 lakh (ex-sh) and competes with the likes of Honda CB300, KTM 390 Duke and the likes. BMW G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 3.05 lakh (ex-sh) and competes with KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the likes. BMW Motorrad is also expanding its G 310 series with the new G 310 RR, a fully-faired sporty machine based on TVS Apache RR 310.