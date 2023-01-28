2023 BMW X1 SUV Launch Price Rs 45.9 L (1.5 L P) – Rs 47.9 L (2.0 L D)

2023 BMW X1 SUV is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine option

Ever since the inception of BMW X1 crossover in 2009, it has been an entry-level SUV in the German automaker’s portfolio. This 1st gen X1 was basically a chopped-up version of E90 Touring which was an estate vehicle in BMW’s lineup. Like most chop-up works we have seen, it had weird proportions with a long bonnet and stubby body, thereby gaining split opinions around the world.

There were multiple revisions to X1’s design. It was tidied up quite a bit to make it proportionate and look like an SUV. This model looked more in line with the company’s bigger X series of SUVs like X3 and X5. Fast-forwarding to today, 2023 BMW X1 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 45.9 lakh (ex-sh).

2023 BMW X1 SUV India Launch

The design language seems to be taken from X3 and X5 instead of X7 and recently launched XM SUV. It is a good thing as it doesn’t inherit their controversial nostril-like Kidney Grilles. These are extremely polarising in nature. 2023 BMW X1 SUV stays mostly true to the model it replaces, for now at least.

BMW is offering sleek styling boasting a respectable aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.27 Cd. It ain’t a Mercedes-Benz EQS, but it is pretty respectable in terms of air drag. There are sleek headlights that get LED DRLs shaped like an inverted ‘L’ and its bumper gets L-shaped chrome trims at the bottom which accentuates its SUV stance.

There is a subtle use of chrome found around window frames and other places. Alloy wheel design looks classy and elegant too. There are L-shaped chrome elements at the rear along with elongated C-shaped LED taillights. Skid plates are offered at both front and rear and thick body cladding is found all-around, giving it a muscular stance.

2023 BMW X1 boasts of an uplifted cabin with a combination of a 10.25” instrument cluster and a 10.7” infotainment display. These form a curved screen effect wrapping around the driver. BMW’s new iDrive OS 8 is what is powering these displays. It prioritises touch controls over vastly convenient iDrive systems of the past.

Specs & Features

Gear selector stick is now gone, in favour of a toggle housed in a horizontal panel ahead of driver’s armrest. 2023 BMW X1 SUV measures 4,440 mm in length – up by 43 mm, 1844 mm in width – up by 22.9 mm, 1640 mm in height – up by 43 mm and has a wheelbase of 2692 mm – up by 22.9 mm and a wheel track of 1582 mm – up by 20.3 mm.

2023 BMW X1 SUV gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel engine as well as a 1.5 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine. Diesel variant is offered in the M Sport sDrive avatar delivering 150 hp and 360 Nm with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 8.9 seconds. It gets a 7 speed Steptronic Sport Transmission with paddle shifter. This variant is priced at Rs 47.9 lakh, ex-sh.

Speaking about the 2023 X1 petrol variant, it is sDrive18i xLine. Powered by a 1.5 liter 3 cylinder engine delivering 136 hp and 230 Nm. It does 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds. Transmission is via 7 speed Steptronic. Rivals include Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.