2023 BMW X7 India Launch Price Rs 1.22 Cr To Rs 1.24 Cr

BMW India has announced the launch of new X7 SUV today – Prices start from Rs 1.22 crore

BMW has launched the new X7 in both petrol and diesel variants in India. X7 xDrive40i M Sport and the X7 xDrive40d M Sport are locally produced at Plant Chennai. X7 xDrive40i M Sport is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,22,00,000. And X7 xDrive40d M Sport at an an ex-showroom price of INR 1,24,50,000.

Both variants offer powerful engines, smooth gearshifts and advanced driving technology, making it a perfect choice for luxury car enthusiasts. Additionally, X7 offers advanced safety features, comfort and a luxurious interior.

2023 BMW X7 interior and exterior

New BMW X7 exudes grandeur with its large dimensions and expansive surfaces. The front features a new, imposing and progressive design, with its signature large kidney grille and intricate double bars. LED headlights are housed in two separate modules for a high-tech look. Front apron is redesigned. Upright air curtains improve aerodynamics. Rear boasts modern touches such as 3D taillights with a new inner graphic and connecting chrome bar.

The BMW X7 interior is a renewed experience for a modern and luxurious appearance. Digital BMW Curved Display is harmoniously integrated into the cockpit area. A clear, reduced design and interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. Ambient light bar extends from centre stack to passenger side with 14 colour options.

Gear lever toggle and chrome air vents match the smooth design language. Choice of premium bespoke upholstery and trims adds to the exclusive cabin ambience. Large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof extends to the third row. Harman Kardon surround sound system comes to life with 16 speakers. Handsfree operation of the split tailgate opens into boot capacity of up to 2,120 litres.

New BMW X7 engine, and transmission

New BMW X7 comes with powerful engines thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo tech. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the xDrive40i M Sport produces 381 hp and 520 Nm torque, accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 5.8 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the xDrive40d M Sport is available for the first time, and produces 340 hp and 700 Nm torque, accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 5.9 seconds. Both engines work with a 48V Electrical Motor with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm to further improve efficiency.

Eight-speed Steptronic transmission ensures smooth gearshifts. It works seamlessly with the engine, maximizing power and efficiency. The driver can choose between four driving setups: COMFORT, EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS, in both automatic and manual modes.

BMW xDrive technology intelligently monitors driving situation and provides maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), DTC, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control help maneuvere diverse terrain. Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension provides comfort and convenience to the driver by automatically adjusting the height of the car based on driving conditions.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology connects the car to the digital world. Features include BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking.