2023 BMW Z4 Roadster India Launch Price Rs 89.3 Lakh

The new BMW Z4 Roadster will come in as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model in India – Sales start from June 2023

BMW India has launched the new Z4 Roadster in the country. It is being offered as the BMW M Performance model – BMW Z4 M40i and is priced at Rs 89,30,000 (ex-showroom). This is significantly higher priced as compared to the 2019 BMW Z4 which came in at a launch price ranging from Rs 64.9 lakh to Rs 78.9 lakh.

With a design that is a combination of both a roadster and BMW M, the new Z4 is more sporty and visually appealing than ever. It is set to be brought in as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model from June 2023 onwards and will be on display across all BMW showrooms in the country.

New BMW Z4 M40i – Colour Options, Features

The new BMW Z4 M40i is being offered in exciting exterior and interior colour options. The exteriors get a non-metallic colour option of Alpine White along with metallic colours of Thundernight (new), Skyscraper grey (new), Portimao Blue (new), Black Sapphire, San Francisco Red and a Frozen Grey II (optional). The cabin is done up in an Aluminum Mesh Effect with leather upholstery in colours of Vernasca Black, Vernasca Cognac and Vernasca Magma Red.

Taking forward the BMW contemporary design language, the Z4 M40i sports a BMW kidney grille in a horizontal slat design with large air intakes. It also gets vertically positioned LED headlamps and an elongated bonnet. Massive wheel arches and aerodynamic air vents are also a part of its makeup.

2023 BMW Z4 Roadster soft top opens at the push of a button and closes electrically in a matter of 10 seconds. Towards the rear, the Z4 M40i Roadster gets a spoiler, L shaped LED rear lamps and rear apron along with exhaust pipes. The BMW Z4 Roadster rides on 19 inch M light alloy wheels.

The cabin is also sporty in its stance with several driver and passenger comforts. It gets a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting along with 2 zone air conditioning which offers individual climate controls. Driver’s seat is electrically adjustable with a memory function while driver comforts also extend to an M leather steering wheel.

Features also include BMW Live Cockpit Professional with adaptive Navigation system with 3D maps, next gen BMW iDrive with touch controller, Wireless Apple Car Play and Bluetooth along with 2 USB ports. The cabin is seen with several storage spaces among which are net baskets behind seats, large cup holders and door pockets.

BMW Z4 M40i – Performance

BMW Z4 M40i is powered by a 3 liter, 6 cylinder, in-line engine that offers 340 hp peak power and 500 Nm peak torque between 1,600-4,500 rpm. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds. The engine gets mated to a 8 speed Steptronic Sport Transmission while Variable Sport Steering adjusts steering according to speed. For an enhanced driving experience, via Driving Experience Control switch, drivers can select different driving modes of Ecopro, Comfort and Sport while Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport brakes and Sport differential offers better handling.

BMW will be offering the new Roadster with an accessory list of optional items among which are black finished mirror caps, soft top anthracite, adaptive headlamps, M seat belts, Harman Kardon surround system with 12 loudspeakers and 408 Watts output, comfort access, driving assistant, active cruise control, head up display and parking assistant. Safety features extend to front and side airbags for driver and co-passenger, cornering brake control, dynamic brake control, side impact protection, brake assist, stability control and ABS. The company is also offering an electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor along with an emergency spare wheel.