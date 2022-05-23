2023 CFMoto 150cc Motorcycle Debuts – Yamaha MT15 Rival

CFMoto 150NK is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon

CFMoto is one of the few Chinese automakers with a widespread presence in global markets. The two-wheeler brand made a comeback in the Indian market last year after a hiatus of more than a year. The company currently retails four models in India including 300NK, 650GT, 650NK and 650MT.

The Chinese bikemaker has now launched an updated iteration of its entry-level 150NK in Australia. The street naked motorcycle is the smallest and the most beginner-friendly model in CFMoto’s lineup. It directly competes against the likes of Yamaha MT15 and Honda CB150R.

2023 CFMoto 150NK Updates

For 2023, the Australia-spec 150NK gets dual-channel ABS instead of single-channel ABS offered previously, thus, making it safer for beginner riders. Apart from this, the Chinese brand has also tweaked its aesthetics to give it a sportier and more youthful look as well. CFMOTO’s small-capacity naked bikes in the NK range are extremely popular among sporty riders on a budget, especially in Australia.

While overall styling of CFMoto 150NK stands distinct, some components like the exposed trellis frame, double-sided swingarm and extended tank shrouds seem to be inspired by the KTM Duke range. Other visual highlights include a sharp LED headlight flanked by LED indicators, a muscular fuel tank, a raised tail section, split-style seats and split grab rails for a pillion.

Dynamics & Engine Specs

Apart from its sharp styling, 150NK receives eye-catching colorways in form of silver body panels and graphics, Turquoise Blue or Titanium Grey liveries on the trellis frame, and sleek black alloy wheels. The bike boasts a very accessible seat height of 775mm and a wheelbase of 1,360mm. At 135 kilos, the motorcycle is nimble and fairly easy to manoeuvre.

Specifications of 150NK remain the same. The naked street racer draws power from the same 149.4cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that pumps out 14.34 bhp and 12.2 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Output on 150NK is slightly lower as compared to its rivals.

Specs of Rivals

For instance, the updated version of Yamaha MT-15 is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that kicks out 18.14 bhp and a peak torque of 14.1 Nm. On the other hand, Honda CB 150R is powered by a 149.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pushes out 16.1 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. Both Japanese motorcycles are offered with a 6-speed gearbox.

As for pricing, CFMoto has priced 2023 CFMoto 150NK at AUD 4,290 (approx. INR 2.35 lakh) which is quite steep for a bike in the 150cc category. 150NK is unlikely to launch in India anytime soon.