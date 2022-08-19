2023 Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Spied For First Time – Brezza, Nexon Rival

With positive market response, Citroen is looking to provide more options to its customers in India

Citroen entered the Indian market in April 2021 with C5 Aircross, offered at Rs 29.90 lakh. Earlier this year in July, the company launched C3 SUV at a starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh. A mass-market product, C3 goes up against the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Citroen’s next launch is likely to be the C3 Aircross, which has been spotted on road test.

C3 Aircross will be using the same platform as that of current C3. Internally codenamed CC24, it is part of the same C-Cubed program, under which the C3 has been launched. Engine options are likely to be the same as well. However, C3 Aircross could get some additional features. Spy shot was shared on Rushlane Spylane by Akhilesh Vasudevan.

When launched, C3 Aircross will challenge rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Citroen is also planning an MPV for India, as was revealed by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares a few months back. Tavares had said that all its SUVs will also get their electrified versions at a later date.

Citroen C3 Aircross Spied

C3 Aircross appears to have more rounded panelling, as compared to C3. This design approach adds extra volume to the car and ensures a classy, elegant profile. It looks visibly longer than the existing C3. Length could be more than 4m, to offer more space. But pricing will be probably similar to Nexon, Brezza segment SUVs, or even less.

Some key features include the signature Citroen logo in chrome finish, top-mounted LED DRLs, sleek headlamps, quirky front grille, prominent airdam with slats, faux skid plate in metallic finish, thick cladding on wheel arches, roof rails, rear spoiler, large rear bumper and edgy tail lamps.

Just like C3, insides of the new Aircross SUV will offer utmost comfort and serenity. C3 Aircross will have roomy interiors even though the SUV seems quite compact from the outside. It has been achieved through a mix of intelligent design, innovation and advanced technology solutions. C3 Aircross is expected to be offered with multiple interior theme options. It will have ample boot space and additional storage can be created by folding the seats.

Citroen C3 Aircross specs

In terms of performance, C3 Aircross will be using the same engine options as that of C3. There are two engine options, a 1.2 litre NA petrol and a turbo unit of the same capacity. The former churns out 82 PS of max power at 5,750 rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbo unit makes 110 PS and 190 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Safety kit onboard C3 Aircross will be largely similar to that of C3. Some key safety features offered with Citroen C3 include dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, engine immobilizer, ABS with EBD and speed sensing auto door lock. Launch is expected sometime next year. Debut could take place later this year.