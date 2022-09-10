2023 Citroen C3 Plus 7 Seater SUV Spied Testing – New Details

Citroen C3 is powered by either a 1.2L turbo or a 1.2L NA petrol engine making up to 110 bhp

French automobile manufacturer Citroen debuted in India with the launch of C5 Aircross. Recently they launched the C3, which is aimed at the mass segment. Though it has similar styling as Tata Punch, Citroen is calling C3 a hatchback, and not a mini SUV.

But as SUV trends keep on growing, hatchbacks are a tough sale. But there is a segment for 7 seater SUV / MPV crossovers that have been seeing steady growth and steady demand as well. To take its India operations a notch above, we will soon witness the launch of a new Citroen C3 Plus 7 Seater which has been spied testing in India.

2023 Citroen C3 Plus 7 Seater SUV Spied

Citroen C3 Plus has been spied testing before on Indian roads, but this is the first time we are getting a look on the inside. For starters, it looks a lot like a Citroen C3 from front and rear. But when looked at from the side, longer length is immediately evident.

Wheelbase is likely to be kept the same to keep costs down. Rear door is also the same as C3 that is currently on offer in India. The rear overhang seems to be the only thing to be enlarged to accommodate an extra row of seats.

Front profile stays largely similar while the bumper seems to be slightly redesigned. Fog lamp housings are now situated slightly lower into its bumper. Also, the grille is now slightly changed as well. On C3 hatchback crossover, grille has fewer shapes stacked vertically while the upcoming 7-seater Citroen C3, has smaller, but more of those design elements.

C3’s power bulges and indents in its fenders are likely to be retained on the larger model. Citroen logo still proudly sits in the centre as before. It gets the same taillights as well. One major addition with C3 Plus is that it gets a rear defogger too which was not offered with C3 hatchback.

Wheel size is reportedly 17”. But production models are likely to be 16”. Test mules had steel wheels, but when launched, top-spec models will surely be offered with alloy wheels. Standing beside a Seltos, C3 Plus looks like a larger product which hints to us that Citroen might be aiming to take on the likes of Ertiga, Carens and XL6. Take a look at the exclusive spy video of 2023 Citroen C3 Plus by The Car Show below.

Specs & Launch

Citroen C3 currently comes with two powertrain options. A 1.2L NA petrol engine making 8 bhp and 115 Nm torque coupled with a 5-speed manual. Also, a 1.2L turbo petrol engine making 109 bhp and 190 Nm coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both powertrain options don’t get automatic.

For Citroen C3 Plus 7 Seater, the company is highly likely to go with the powerful turbo option. Interiors are largely similar to C3 with a digital instrument cluster, a 10” free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a flat bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls, among others.

Expected to be around 4.1m – 4.2m in length, a Citroen crossover with 7 seats is not a bad proposition. For starters, it will have to do with decent ground clearance. If provided with decent legroom for third-row passengers, Citroen might have a winner at its hands. Launch might be in 2023.