2023 Citroen C3 Spied With New Features – Tata Punch Rival

With the new features, Citroen C3 will be better equipped to take on rivals like Tata Punch and Maruti Ignis

While Citroen C3 has been registering consistent sales since its launch earlier this year in July, it trails rivals like Tata Punch and Maruti Ignis by a significant margin. It does get premium features such as 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

However, there are quite a few desirable features missing such as alloy wheels, IRVM dimmer, electric ORVM adjustment, tachometer, auto climate control, reversing camera and rear wiper and defogger. It is possible that such deficiencies could be limiting C3’s market potential.

2023 Citroen C3 new top-spec variant

As a solution, Citroen appears to be working on a new top-spec variant of C3 that will have several new features. Some of these could be borrowed from Brazil-spec C3. Citroen is also preparing for the launch of the all-electric C3. It will primarily rival Tata Tiago EV and upcoming MG Air EV. A CNG option could also be introduced for C3 in the future.

Spotted without any camouflage, 2023 Citroen C3 new variant can be seen with a new brown shade. Existing colour options for C3 are white, orange, dark grey and light grey. These same colours have been used for dual-tone versions of C3. The new brown shade looks sober and seems to compliment the car’s overall design and styling.

Functionally, new top-spec variant of C3 gets alloy wheels, rear parking camera and rear wiper washer. Some features available with Brazil-spec C3 could also be added such as leather wrapped steering wheel, power adjustable ORVMs, three-point seatbelts on all seats and height adjustable headrests. These features will work to improve overall comfort and safety.

C3 existing variants have halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, front skid plate, body coloured front and rear bumpers, steel wheels and roof rails. Inside, Citroen C3 offers fabric seat upholstery, chrome accents, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, 12V socket at front, USB charging ports, remote keyless entry and tilt steering. Safety kit includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobilizer, high speed alert system and speed sensitive auto door lock.

Citroen C3 engine options

Engine options are expected to be the same as earlier. There’s a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor that churns out 82 PS of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Rated fuel efficiency is 19.8 kmpl. Second engine option is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 110 PS and 190 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is 19.44 kmpl.

It is possible that automatic transmission option could be introduced with C3 next year. It is likely to be offered with the turbo petrol motor. Fuel efficiency could witness a small dip with the AT variant. New top-spec variant of C3 will be priced higher in comparison to current range, available from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 9.15 lakh.

